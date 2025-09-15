X!

Major brewery to acquire mineral water maker Värska Originaal

Värska Originaal bottles in a supermarket.
Värska Originaal bottles in a supermarket. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The beverage company A. Le Coq has signed an agreement to acquire shares in Värska Originaal, but mineral water production will continue in Värska.

On Monday, A. Le Coq signed a purchase agreement to acquire all shares of Värska Originaal AS.

Jaanus Vihandi, a member of A. Le Coq's management board, said the company has not produced natural mineral water before and the deal will allow it to expand its operations.

"To compete long-term with large foreign companies, especially in export markets, it is necessary to broaden the portfolio of non-alcoholic products and increase production capacity. That is why we have been looking for opportunities to carry out this strategic ambition," Vihandi said, adding that Värska's mineral waters are a strong addition to A. Le Coq's portfolio.

Värska Originaal produces both natural mineral water and beverages made from mineral water.

According to Vihandi, the cooperation will accelerate product development and allow for wider distribution, while production will remain in the South Estonian city of Värska, since natural mineral water can only be produced at the source.

Rauno Jõgeva, a member of Värska Originaal's management board, confirmed that their employees will keep their jobs and the brand's values will remain unchanged.

Värska is already sold in several foreign markets, but A. Le Coq, which exports products to more than 70 countries, also plans to grow the Värska brand abroad.

The purchase agreement still requires approval from the Competition Authority and is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2026.

--

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

