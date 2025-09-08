X!

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

News
VEGTIND.
VEGTIND. Source: Alice Rahuoja/ERR
News

The captain of a high-speed catamaran, which collided with a Tallinn pier on Sunday was under the influence of alcohol, according to the director of the company that owns the boat.

On Sunday evening, the Sunlines high-speed catamaran VEGTIND collided with a pier in Patarei Harbor while traveling to Tallinn from the island of Aegna. None of the passengers onboard were injured.

According to Kaspar Eisel, director of Spinnaker OÜ, which owns the catamaran, it had initially been thought the collision happened due to a technical malfunction, as the usual mooring procedure failed. The captain put the boat in reverse, but instead, it continued to move forward.

"We now know that the captain made a mistake and activated the wrong setting – a function was activated that keeps the ship's propeller in a position that only allows forward movement. As a result, the ship could not be stopped in reverse and, instead of the planned mooring, a collision with the pier unfortunately occurred," Eisel explained.

According to Eiseli, it became clear afterwards that the captain was intoxicated at the time the accident took place.

"Such behavior cannot be tolerated or justified in any way. Safe navigation is always a priority, and our company has a zero-tolerance policy regarding alcohol consumption by crew members. The captain has admitted his guilt in causing the accident, and we have terminated his employment," said Eisel.

"We are extremely sorry that this accident happened and we apologize once again to the people who were on the Aegna ferry as well as to our contractual partner, the Tallinn Transport Authority," Eisel added.

The VEGTIND has now been taken to port. The vessel is in need of repairs and will undergo a thorough inspection by the Transport Authority before returning to sea, Eisel said.

"From Friday, we will replace the VEGTIND with our other ship, the 300-passenger Strande. The route will continue as planned, but the trip will take an hour instead of the usual 30 minutes," said Eisel.

At the time of the collision, there were three crew members and 97 passengers on board the Vegtind. The Safety Investigation Bureau has begun investigating the causes of the accident.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Lost mushroom pickers make fall a busy time for Estonia's police patrol dogs

19:46

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

19:37

Narva Art Residence celebrates tenth birthday by christening new boat

19:29

Tallinn Zoo invites public to donate pumpkins to feed animals this fall

18:50

Tartu Art Week puts focus on city's historic leaning building

18:02

Gallery: Tallinn Old Town art space windows come alive with three new shows

17:42

Riigikogu committee proposes passing controversial church law in unamended form

17:34

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation

17:12

Gallery: Eesti 200 flags Tartu high school shortage with public chair display

16:58

Riigikogu committees back changes to money laundering 'superdatabase law'

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.09

Expert: Education and wealth gap increasingly clear in Estonian schools

07.09

SVT: GPS disruption has affected 123,000 flights in the Baltic region

12:52

Photos: Ship runs aground due to technical fault in Kalaranna Updated

06.09

Nearly 72,000 people in Estonia lose the vote ahead of October's local elections

12:34

Thesis: Cultural blindness leaving minority children in the shadows in school

08:23

Liisa Pakosta: New system would allow switching mobile provider in five hours

04.09

Estonia's 'most insulted' person's defamation case winning streak ends

05.09

New Estonian ID cards experiencing glitches as store loyalty cards

17:34

Estonia summons Russian chargé d'affaires over airspace violation

06.09

Gallery Beatification mass held in Tallinn for Archbishop Eduard Profittlich

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo