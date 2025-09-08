Photos: Ship runs aground due to technical fault in Kalaranna

On Sunday evening, the Sunlines high-speed catamaran "VEGTIND" ran aground in Kalaranna, Tallinn. According to police, none of the passengers were injured.

On Sunday evening, the Sunlines high-speed catamaran VEGTIND ran aground due to a technical malfunction while en route to Tallinn from the island of Aegna.

According to Lea Bärenson, operations chief at the North Prefecture, none of the passengers were injured and police are working to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

"At 6:55 p.m. today, the Emergency Response Center received a call that a vessel had run aground in Tallinn. The vessel was heading from Aegna Island toward Tallinn and ran aground near Linnahall. This is preliminary information at this stage. The investigation will determine the exact circumstances under which the vessel ran aground. What's important is that all passengers have been safely brought ashore and no one was hurt," Bärenson said Sunday.

The City of Tallinn announced that the replacement vessel Strande will operate the route for the remainder of the season.

Starting in September, trips between Tallinn City Center and Aegna Island will run from Friday to Sunday, and during the first two weekends of October, on Saturdays and Sundays. The season ends on October 12.

According to preliminary information, the September 7 incident was caused by a malfunction in the ship's automation system, which led the vessel to accelerate instead of slowing down before docking.

The exact circumstances of the incident are being clarified through an ongoing investigation.

The article was updated to add details and info on a replacement vessel.

VEGTIND. Source: Alice Rahuoja/ERR

