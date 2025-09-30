X!

Ministry against extending ferry travel discounts for resident of Estonia's large islands

The Tiiu at Heltermaa harbor in Hiiumaa.
The Tiiu at Heltermaa harbor in Hiiumaa. Source: Mait Ots / ERR
The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture is not in favor of a proposal to extend discounts on ferry transport for residents of Estonia's three largest islands – Hiiumma, Saareemaa and Muhu.

In August, Hergo Tasuja, community elder of Hiiumaa Municipality, proposed to the Ministry of Regional Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture that the ferry connection between Hiiumaa and the mainland should be treated as a vital service, which has to be guaranteed even in emergencies. Tasuja also believes that travel discounts available for permanent residents of Hiiumaa ought to be expanded.

This week, Tõnis Tänav, deputy secretary general for innovation and strategy at the the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, sent a reply to Tasuja, stating that ferry connections are not included in the list of vital services under the Emergency Act. However, Tänav pointed out that the situation will change when the draft Civil Crisis and National Defense Act, which is currently being debated in the Riigikogu, is adopted and enters into force next July.

Tasuja also wants the discount for permanent residents of the island to be extended so that the current reduced rates they receive on the Hiiumaa and Muhu ferry route to also apply to residents of all Estonia's largest  3 islands (Hiiumaa, Saaremaa, and Muhu), when traveling to neighboring islands. The ministry does not consider this a possibility.

Tasuja's also suggested that ticket prices for permanent residents could also apply when traveling in the vehicle of another permanent resident, and that the weekend price coefficient, which is currently applicable on Fridays when departing from the mainland and on Sundays when departing from Hiiumaa, should be abolished. These ideas were not supported by the ministry.

"We would like to clarify that, due to a lack of financial resources, the ministry does not currently plan to introduce a discount for permanent residents traveling in a vehicle that does not belong to them," said the deputy secretary general.

From the ministry's point of view, the weekend price coefficient fulfills its purpose and encourages travelers to avoid peak times.

"Abolishing it would most likely increase lines on weekends," said Tänav, adding however, that those principles may be reviewed in the future.

Tasuja also believes additional ferry departures are necessary during the low season, pointing out that this is particularly the case on Saturday mornings in April and October when there is greater demand.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture said there is no funding available in the state budget to accommodate these changes.

"However, increasing transport capacity can be considered in conjunction with adjusting ferry ticket prices," said Tänav.

Tänav also recommended that the Hiiumaa municipal government review next year's timetables in cooperation with the carrier and identify any potential changes that may be necessary for the community.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Michael Cole

