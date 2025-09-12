Saaremaa ferries running open boarding Friday after ferry outage

Ferries on the Virtsu–Kuivastu route are running unscheduled departures with first-come, first-served boarding Friday after the ferry Piret was sidelined by a technical fault.

The issue involves a malfunction in the ferry's oil pump power unit. TS Laevad says its crew is replacing the unit and hopes to return the Piret to service as soon as possible.

In the meantime, the ferry Tõll is serving the route, with replacement vessel Regula joining at 3:50 p.m.

Under open boarding and unscheduled service, previously purchased e-tickets offer no priority at the port, where boarding will be handled on a first-come, first-served basis.

"We know this is inconvenient for travelers with scheduled e-tickets," said TS Laevad representative Katrin Aron. "But in a critical situation, it's the fastest, fairest way to get as many people as possible to the island or mainland."

TS Laevad apologized for the disruption.

