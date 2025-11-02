Maintenance work means Piret ferry passenger capacity nearly halved for November

A ferry which provides regular links to the islands of Muhu and Saaremaa will be at half capacity in terms of passenger numbers starting Tuesday, and for much of the rest of November.

This is due to annual maintenance work on lifeboats the ferry carries.

The Piret, which plies the Virtsu (mainland) to Kuivastu (Muhu) route, will be undergoing the work from November 4–28, ferry operators wrote.

This means a limit of 400 passengers compared with the regular 700.

Saaremaa is linked to Muhu via a causeway road.

