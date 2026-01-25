X!

Hiiumaa ferry traffic disrupted

News
TS Laevad's ferry Leiger.
TS Laevad's ferry Leiger. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

Several departures on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa ferry route have been canceled due to a technical malfunction on the ferry Leiger.

Departures at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. from Rohuküla and at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Heltermaa were canceled due to a malfunction in the fuel system of the ferry Leiger, operator TS Laevad announced.

The ferry Tiiu will operate the 2:30 p.m. departure from Heltermaa, 4 p.m. from Rohuküla, 5:30 p.m. from Heltermaa, 7 p.m. from Rohuküla, 8:30 p.m. from Heltermaa, and 10 p.m. from Rohuküla.

Tiiu will also make an additional departure at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday from Heltermaa to Rohuküla.

Due to the technical failure on Leiger, the ferry Regula will take over service on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa route in the coming days.

"Repairing the fuel system issue on Leiger will take some time and so, starting tomorrow, January 26, Regula will step in as a replacement vessel," said Guldar Kivro, head of maritime operations at TS Laevad. "The replacement schedule will follow the same pattern as during the upcoming planned dry-docking — Regula will operate as the second vessel alongside the main ferry. On the Hiiumaa route, Tiiu will continue as the primary vessel, as usual."

"The winter schedule is less busy, which means the primary ferry can handle most of the departures while Regula follows the second vessel's schedule. It's still too early to say whether this replacement will continue through the start of dry-docking on February 1," Kivro added.

Both Leiger and Tõll are set to undergo unplanned dry-docking in February.

Starting February 1, Regula will replace Leiger on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa route for several weeks. After that — tentatively beginning February 16 — Regula will switch to covering for Tõll on the Virtsu–Kuivastu route between the mainland and the island of Muhu and Saaremaa.

The dry-docking is expected to last about 12 to 14 days on both routes.

As ice conditions on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa line remain challenging, journeys may take slightly longer than usual when ice and wind conditions coincide, TS Laevad noted.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Aleksander Krjukov, Valner Väino

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:49

Price of electricity to break 2026 record on Monday

17:10

Hiiumaa ferry traffic disrupted

12:09

Photos: Café opens on Bay of Pärnu ice

12:00

President: Estonians served on Afghanistan front line with allies

11:49

Estonian songwriters breaking through to the South Korean market

09:38

January sees sharp spike in dangerous icicle reports in Tallinn

09:23

Agency: No point in measuring vitamin D levels in ordinary blood tests

09:15

Experts: No breakthrough imminent in Ukraine-Russia territorial dispute

24.01

'We answered the call:' Estonia highlights role in Afghanistan after Trump's NATO comments Updated

24.01

Gallery: New exhibition puts forward 12 ways Tallinn's Old Town could develop

be prepared!

Most Read articles

23.01

Inspection finds numerous problems at Tallinn high school

23.01

Euro Fencing Championships moved to France after Estonia refuses visas for Russian athletes

09:23

Agency: No point in measuring vitamin D levels in ordinary blood tests

24.01

'We answered the call:' Estonia highlights role in Afghanistan after Trump's NATO comments Updated

12:09

Photos: Café opens on Bay of Pärnu ice

24.01

Vormsi seeking new shopkeeper for island's only grocery store

09:38

January sees sharp spike in dangerous icicle reports in Tallinn

24.01

Gallery: New exhibition puts forward 12 ways Tallinn's Old Town could develop

12:00

President: Estonians served on Afghanistan front line with allies

23.01

From scraps to shoyu: Tallinn chefs make soy sauce from Estonian black bread

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo