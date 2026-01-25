Hiiumaa ferry traffic disrupted

Several departures on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa ferry route have been canceled due to a technical malfunction on the ferry Leiger.

Departures at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. from Rohuküla and at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. from Heltermaa were canceled due to a malfunction in the fuel system of the ferry Leiger, operator TS Laevad announced.

The ferry Tiiu will operate the 2:30 p.m. departure from Heltermaa, 4 p.m. from Rohuküla, 5:30 p.m. from Heltermaa, 7 p.m. from Rohuküla, 8:30 p.m. from Heltermaa, and 10 p.m. from Rohuküla.

Tiiu will also make an additional departure at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday from Heltermaa to Rohuküla.

Due to the technical failure on Leiger, the ferry Regula will take over service on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa route in the coming days.

"Repairing the fuel system issue on Leiger will take some time and so, starting tomorrow, January 26, Regula will step in as a replacement vessel," said Guldar Kivro, head of maritime operations at TS Laevad. "The replacement schedule will follow the same pattern as during the upcoming planned dry-docking — Regula will operate as the second vessel alongside the main ferry. On the Hiiumaa route, Tiiu will continue as the primary vessel, as usual."

"The winter schedule is less busy, which means the primary ferry can handle most of the departures while Regula follows the second vessel's schedule. It's still too early to say whether this replacement will continue through the start of dry-docking on February 1," Kivro added.

Both Leiger and Tõll are set to undergo unplanned dry-docking in February.

Starting February 1, Regula will replace Leiger on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa route for several weeks. After that — tentatively beginning February 16 — Regula will switch to covering for Tõll on the Virtsu–Kuivastu route between the mainland and the island of Muhu and Saaremaa.

The dry-docking is expected to last about 12 to 14 days on both routes.

As ice conditions on the Rohuküla–Heltermaa line remain challenging, journeys may take slightly longer than usual when ice and wind conditions coincide, TS Laevad noted.

