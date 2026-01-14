Ice roads will not open this year, says Transport Administration

There are no plans to open ice roads over the frozen sea between Estonia's islands and the mainland this year, despite the continuing cold snap, said the Transport Administration.

Roads built on the frozen sea ice between Estonia's western islands and the mainland that can be driven on by vehicles are popular with both locals and tourists. This year, visitors will be unlucky.

Hannes Vaidla, head of the western division of the agency's road maintenance service, said the reason is due to both necessity and the agency's budget.

"In recent years, ice roads have not been opened because weather conditions have not been favorable. Current conditions are also not good for building ice roads. Thick snowfall is preventing freezing, and a longer cold spell with temperatures below minus 10 degrees would be needed," Vaidla said.

A truck driving on the Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road. Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR

Additionally, the official has previously said that maintaining connections with the island is no longer as important as it was in the past. The state has invested in ice-class ferries, which make it possible to travel by boat all year round.

The agency does not build ice roads, instead contracting experienced companies to create and maintain the thoroughfares. However, it does oversee compliance with contractual terms.

Since 2022, ice road construction has not been included in the Transport Administration's budget.

That year, the western coastal city Haapsalu and Lääne-Nigula municipality agreed with the agency to try to open the Noarootsi ice road with co-financing from the local governments. The preparations cost €15,000, but the road was never opened because the access point broke down.

The last time all seven potential ice roads opened was in 2011.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!