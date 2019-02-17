Estonia: Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road remains closed on Saturday

This year's first ice road, opened between the northwestern regional capital of Haapsalu and the Noarootsi peninsula for just a short while on Friday, remained closed on Saturday.

The ice road was initially opened at 11.00 EET and closed again at 14.00 on Friday. It begins just off Vasikaholmi Beach in Haapsalu and ends in Noarootsi's Osterby Harbor, at the end of the Nõmmkula-Aulepa-Osterby road.

Despite the relatively short distance compared to other ice roads opened in the past, which took drivers as far as Hiiumaa (and which, at 26 km, included the latter as the longest ice road in Europe), the road across the bay proved popular in past years as well, and its opening is usually anticipated by plenty of people looking for a place to go at the weekend.

The length of the ice road from Haapsalu across to Noarootsi is approximately 4 km. Vehicles with an actual weight of up to 2 t are permitted.

But the road was closed again already on Friday afternoon due to both the warm weather and the number of people wanting to drive across, which strained the ice. Because the weather remained warm on Saturday as well, the road so far hasn't been reopened.

The Road Administration told the Baltic News Service that they are planning to open an ice road to the island of Piirissaar in Lake Peipus next. But that is it, unless the weather gets considerably colder again, they said.