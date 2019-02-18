Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road back in business

The Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road is to reopen. The route, currently the only ice route off the Estonian coast open, was closed on Friday afternoon by the Road Administration (Maanteeamet).

This closure came just hours after it had been opened in the first place, and it remained closed throughout the weekend.

Now the route, which cuts the corner between the west coast town of Haapsalu and the Noarootsi peninsular, which would require a much more circuitous route most of the year, has been opened and should remain so until 17.30 EET on Monday.

Estonian ice routes are only open during daylight hours, and a long list of precautions should be taken (see here).

Vehicles weighing up to 2.5 tonnes are permitted on to the 4 km marked route.

Previous winters had seen much longer routes opened, including the 26 km ice road to Hiiumaa, the longest in Europe. Recent milder temperatures, particularly in the west of the country, has curtailed activities for those wishing to drive on the ice, though it is reported an ice route on the eastern Lake Peipus may open soon.

More up to date information is available from the Road Administration website here.