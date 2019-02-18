news

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road back in business ({{commentsTotal}})

News
The Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice route is working for the time being at least (picture is illustrative).
The Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice route is working for the time being at least (picture is illustrative). Source: Juhan Hepner/ERR
News

The Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road is to reopen. The route, currently the only ice route off the Estonian coast open, was closed on Friday afternoon by the Road Administration (Maanteeamet).

This closure came just hours after it had been opened in the first place, and it remained closed throughout the weekend.

Now the route, which cuts the corner between the west coast town of Haapsalu and the Noarootsi peninsular, which would require a much more circuitous route most of the year, has been opened and should remain so until 17.30 EET on Monday.

Estonian ice routes are only open during daylight hours, and a long list of precautions should be taken (see here).

Vehicles weighing up to 2.5 tonnes are permitted on to the 4 km marked route.

Previous winters had seen much longer routes opened, including the 26 km ice road to Hiiumaa, the longest in Europe. Recent milder temperatures, particularly in the west of the country, has curtailed activities for those wishing to drive on the ice, though it is reported an ice route on the eastern Lake Peipus may open soon.

More up to date information is available from the Road Administration website here.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

road administrationhaapsalu-noarootsihaapsalu-noarootsi ice roadice roads in estoniaice routes in estoniaroad saftey in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
17.02

Ott Tänak wins Rally Sweden, leads FIA World Rally Championship

17.02

Estonia: Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road remains closed on Saturday

16.02

State signs cooperation agreement with Estonian Council of Churches

16.02

Estonian, Russian ministries of foreign affairs hold consultations

16.02

Prosecutor promises clarity in alleged attack on foreign national

16.02

Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv

16.02

Quarter of adult population of Estonia file taxes in 24 hours

15.02

Advance voting in Estonian foreign missions starts on Saturday

Opinion
13.02

Opinion: There is nothing patriotic about fake news

12.02

Toomas Sildam: Are Estonian political parties criminal? No

09.02

Opinion: Election English debates hardly perfect, but set healthy precedent

30.01

Opinion: Unravelling the Brexit conundrum

30.01

Opinion: Annual state decoration awardees often resemble their awarders

Business
14.02

Long-term unemployment at 20-year low, under-employment rises

13.02

All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

13.02

Finnish railway executive Timo Riihimäki appointed new CEO of RB Rail

13.02

Bank of Estonia supervisory board backs Madis Müller for governor

12.02

Nasdaq Tallinn admits Magnetic MRO bonds to trading

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15:05

Pollsters: Centre, Reform, EKRE only parties to get MEP seats in May

14:41

Ministry analysis brings clarity to parties manifesto promises costs

14:02

Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road back in business

13:33

Edelaraudtee to reconstruct 28 km of railway along Lelle-Türi section

12:27

Savisaar gets over €100,000 in returned seized funds, not full sum demanded

11:45

Kaljulaid: Fear no excuse to deprive citizens of digital technologies

11:08

Opinion: Kohtla-Järve school case should be cause for national concern

10:14

Newspaper Association wants ad-free local papers

09:15

Airport CEO: Demand on Tallinn-Kuressaare route sufficient for larger plane

08:54

Salvation Army: Number of families in need increasing

17.02

Ott Tänak wins Rally Sweden, leads FIA World Rally Championship

17.02

Estonia chooses Victor Crone with 'Storm' for Eurovision Song Contest

17.02

Estonia: Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road remains closed on Saturday

17.02

Cruise tourists spend more than €50 million in Tallinn in 2018

16.02

State signs cooperation agreement with Estonian Council of Churches

16.02

Estonian, Russian ministries of foreign affairs hold consultations

16.02

Prosecutor promises clarity in alleged attack on foreign national

16.02

Estonian Navy mine divers to practice winter diving in Lake Karujärv

16.02

Quarter of adult population of Estonia file taxes in 24 hours

15.02

Advance voting in Estonian foreign missions starts on Saturday

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: