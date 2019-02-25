Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road closed for good this season

The Estonian Road Administration on Monday closed the Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road for the rest of the season after cracks were discovered to have formed in the ice.

"Cracks have formed in the ice, there is layer of water on top and the ice has started moving, which is why it was not possible to keep the ice road open anymore," Hannes Vaidla, head of road maintenance in the Western Region of the Estonian Road Administration, said in a press release.

The Road Administration first opened the Haapsalu-Noarootsi ice road this season on 15 February.

The only ice road currently to remain open in Estonia is the Laaksaare-Piirissaare ice road, with vehicles weighing up to half a ton permitted to use it. How long this ice road will remain open, however, will depend on weather conditions.