February weather warmest since 1961

February this year was extraordinarily warm, with a daytime high temperature of 1.1°C recorded mid-month compared to the long-term usual average of -4.4°C. According to the Estonian Weather Service, the weather hasn't been this warm in February since 1961.

The last time the average air temperature came close to this year's reading was in February 1995, when it reached 1.0°C, the weather service said.

The average air temperature in February this year was 0.2°C, compared to the long-term average for the whole month of -4.5°C. The highest air temperature was recorded in Valga, Valga County in southern Estonia on 16 February at 9.0°C, the lowest in Tiirikoja, Jõgeva County in eastern Estonia at -16.2°C.

Average precipitation in February reached 38 mm, which according to the weather service amounts to 108% of the long-term average (35 mm).

The highest precipitation within 24 hours was measured at 14 mm in Väike-Maarja, Lääne-Viru County, on 12 February.

The average recorded sunshine across Estonia reached 72 hours, 118% of the usual average of 61 hours, the Estonian Weather Service said.