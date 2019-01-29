Tartu Maraton cross-country ski marathon confirmed for 2019

The organisers of the 46th Tartu Maraton, the most important winter sports event in Estonia, have confirmed the marathon will definitely happen on 17 February. Weather forecasts are favourable, they said.

"Weather forecasts show that there are no drastic changes expected, which means that the original 63-km course will most probably be skiable also in three weeks' time," the director of the competition, Indrek Kelk, said according to a press release.

"But if by any chance the conditions should change completely, however unlikely, then we still have the 6.5-km loop in Tehvandi covered with artificial snow, which is the option we went for in 2017," Kelk added.

This is the first time in the history of the competition that the definite date is announced as much as three weeks in advance, the Baltic News Service wrote on Tuesday. Conditions on the skiing trail are excellent already, and the whole 63-km course is covered with at least 30 cm of snow at the moment.

This year, the organisers are prepared for up to 5,000 participants on the main distances (63 and 31 km). Nearly 4,000 people are already on the starting list, which means that there are only about 1,000 numbers left.

Looking at the currently good pace of registration, the organisers expect the marathon to be sold out soon. Those wishing to participate shouldn't leave signing up to the last minute.

Including the participants in the preliminary events—a relay marathon, open track and children's events—a total of 7,000 skiers are estimated to take part this season.

Discounted tickets are available until Friday, 1 February.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!