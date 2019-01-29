news

Tartu Maraton cross-country ski marathon confirmed for 2019 ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Participants in the 45. Tartu Marathon, February 2018.
Participants in the 45. Tartu Marathon, February 2018. Source: Scanpix/Karli Saul
News

The organisers of the 46th Tartu Maraton, the most important winter sports event in Estonia, have confirmed the marathon will definitely happen on 17 February. Weather forecasts are favourable, they said.

"Weather forecasts show that there are no drastic changes expected, which means that the original 63-km course will most probably be skiable also in three weeks' time," the director of the competition, Indrek Kelk, said according to a press release.

"But if by any chance the conditions should change completely, however unlikely, then we still have the 6.5-km loop in Tehvandi covered with artificial snow, which is the option we went for in 2017," Kelk added.

This is the first time in the history of the competition that the definite date is announced as much as three weeks in advance, the Baltic News Service wrote on Tuesday. Conditions on the skiing trail are excellent already, and the whole 63-km course is covered with at least 30 cm of snow at the moment.

This year, the organisers are prepared for up to 5,000 participants on the main distances (63 and 31 km). Nearly 4,000 people are already on the starting list, which means that there are only about 1,000 numbers left.

Looking at the currently good pace of registration, the organisers expect the marathon to be sold out soon. Those wishing to participate shouldn't leave signing up to the last minute.

Including the participants in the preliminary events—a relay marathon, open track and children's events—a total of 7,000 skiers are estimated to take part this season.

Discounted tickets are available until Friday, 1 February.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tartu maratonsportcross-country skiing


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
09:19

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

28.01

Maritime Museum and group of businessmen planning expedition to Antarctica

28.01

Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Opinion
23.01

Jüri Adams: Why I'm not running, or MP as an obedient slave

22.01

Marju Himma: Playing with lies limits young nationalists' freedom of speech

22.01

Reform-Centre coalition still best option, says former Reform member

18.01

Opinion: Estonian language initiatives great, but will they work out?

15.01

Opinion: A challenging year awaits Estonia and the EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

25.01

Heavy snowfall a challenge for oil shale electricity production

25.01

Card payments rise as ATM withdrawals fall

25.01

Tax authority advises companies trading with UK prepare for no-deal Brexit

25.01

Harju County municipalities want bypass railway alongside Rail Baltica

24.01

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
17:18

Kitt, Müller, Ross potential candidates for Bank of Estonia governor

16:57

Kohtla-Järve secondary school to get Estonian-language 10th grade this year

16:20

Tartu Maraton cross-country ski marathon confirmed for 2019

15:49

Coop Bank increases loan portfolio by 37%, deposits by 22% in 2018

14:05

Parcel delivery keeping traditional mail afloat

13:25

Estonia now 18th worldwide on Corruption Perception Index

12:39

President returns to economical honours award rate, following centenary

11:40

President to decorate over 100 people with state honours

10:35

Centre party Viljandi County branch board in crisis

09:43

MEP Indrek Tarand to take EKRE to court

09:19

Estonia smart border crossing payment system in jeopardy from EU

28.01

Tallinn-St Petersburg bus route sees holiday passenger increase both ways

28.01

Opinion | Everyday life for Estonian sexual minorities: Beating and threats

28.01

Free Party initiative to reduce bureaucracy, MP reimbursements, rejected

28.01

Centre donor denies link with city council decision favouring his company

28.01

Google, Amazon and other tech companies to meet President

28.01

Minister: Tallinn rail bypass may now go ahead

28.01

Maritime Museum and group of businessmen planning expedition to Antarctica

28.01

Commemoration ceremony to be held in Tallinn on Holocaust Remembrance Day

28.01

The 16 MPs not running in the general election, and some of their reasons

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: