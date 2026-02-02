Locals using unofficial ice roads in western Estonia

While the Transport Administration has said it will not open official ice roads this year due to its budget, locals in Läänemaa have made their own and travel is at one's own risk.

For the first time in several years, the winter has been cold enough to freeze the sea ice thick enough between Rohuküla and the island of Vormsi so that drivers are venturing out onto it.

The road is unofficial and there are no signs, as there would be on a road managed by the Transport Administration. But there has still been significant interest.

On Sunday, ETV observed around a dozen vehicles speeding across the ice toward Vormsi in a short time frame.

There were cars of all sizes and from different eras. Three friends were putting their old Zhigulis to the test. A man in a Mercedes struggled to stay on the track and kept drifting sideways. Most drivers, however, behaved as one would expect on an ice road. In any case, they are there at their own risk.

Ice road. Source: Johannes Tralla/ERR

One ice road user, Janno, said the ice is thick and the road follows a previously driven track. "There is just one spot where there's a crack with water, but otherwise it's totally passable," he said.

Roman added that it is important to watch and check that there are no cracks, that the road is intact, and that people know where they are ultimately headed.

"Because right now the road is unclear and not everyone knows exactly where to go. You definitely have to monitor the road," he said.

The unofficial road was also used by former Vormsi municipal mayor Maris Jõgeva. "On a small island, there's quite a lot of trust in the community. And once it is known that tracks are there, that they are solid, people talk among each other, those with more experience know it is safe, then there is no fear. We actually just came back from a soccer tournament with my child, which we would not have reached by ferry," Jõgeva said.

Karine, who lives on Vormsi, still prefers to travel to the mainland by boat. "Unfortunately, I do not dare. Maybe if it were official, but even then I think I would be very, very cautious," said Karine.

Olavi Seisonen. Source: ETV

Haapsalu mayor Olavi Seisonen says that properly monitored and official ice roads could attract tourists to Läänemaa and the islands.

"The concern is really about this uncontrolled situation. The risk is high. Right now, one might think the danger is not great since the weather is so cold. But in the end, it is about knowing when it is time to shut it down. If there were a controlled ice road, you would always have to measure," said Seisonen.

As the Transport Administration does not have funds for ice roads, Haapsalu, together with Lääne-Nigula municipality, is looking for a private operator who would be willing to maintain an ice road.

"One option would be to offer it to a private entrepreneur, even as a paid ice road. Not for a lot of money, but they would have the opportunity to build it, be ready for it, for example, by next year. And if we get similar weather conditions again, like we have now, then we would quickly have a person or company ready to take it on," Seisonen said.

The first talks with entrepreneurs have not produced results, the mayor says.

Ice road. Source: Johannes Tralla/ERR

Minister of Economic Affairs Erkki Keldo (Reform) does not believe that ice roads would attract tourists and money to Läänemaa.

"It's certainly fun and interesting. Would it really boost tourism? Definitely not foreign tourism, maybe a few mainland Estonians might reach the islands. That would be a positive effect, but overall it is rather small. But emotionally, who wouldn't enjoy driving on ice?" said Keldo.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" stressed that it is safer to go out on the sea ice with skates or a sled.

