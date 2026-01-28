Frozen bays, lakes in Estonia bring risk of accidental border crossings

The cold winter has led to Pärnu Bay freezing over as far as the island of Kihnu, as well as a solid layer of ice in many other places, Maaleht reported .

Rescue units measure ice thickness according to weather conditions and the presence of ice, until ice conditions have become stable: At present there is a great variety of thickness on freshwater and seawater bodies, ranging from 10 cm, the bare minimum required before the authorities allow the public on to the ice, to over 30 cm.

Pärnu harbour captain Viktor Palmet said this year's ice conditions in Pärnu Bay are his favorite topic, particularly given the contrast with last winter, when no ice at all formed – "a very rare phenomenon" he said, with the state-operated Eva 316 icebreaker, standing idle a year ago, now working full-time.

This winter started off mildly enough in November and December, he noted, but the peculiarities of the Pärnu River, which empties itself into the bay of the same name, are such that the Eva 316 had to be pressed into service within a few days of the cold weather arriving – such was the speed of the freeze.

The bay also hosts an on-the-ice cafe.

Cafe on the Pärnu Bay ice. Source: Kristi Raidla/ERR

As well as the Eva, Pärnu harbor's own tugboat, the Nico, is also out on ice-breaking duties, with the vessels going out several times a day to keep the fairway navigable.

At the same time, care must be taken when on the ice near Estonia's eastern border, which runs along the Narva River and through the vast lake complex to the south, so as not to inadvertently cross over into the Russian territory.

So far, there has been a small uptick in illegal border crossings in both directions.

Jalmar Ernits, head of the Police and Border Guard Board's Mustvee (Lake Peipus) cordon, stressed the importance of taking not only electronic navigation tech like a smartphone with GPS, but also old-school items like a compass: "That way you won't wander onto the wrong side of the border."

Going out on the ice in a vehicle of any description is permitted, but you must register at all times when heading out onto Lämmijärv and Pihkva, or Peipsi if the plan is to head further than a kilometer from the shoreline, Ernits added.

Icebreaker EVA-316 Source: Jaanus Lepalaan/Transport Administration

The lake ice is up to 35 cm in places, he said, adding you must be attentive to the ice surface – pressure ridges can render some spots impassable, while signs indicating forbidden zones, such as near the mouth of rivers, should be avoided – running water sources like rivers and streams must be avoided in any case.

Despite the cold, with temperatures threatening to soon get to the lowest seen in several years, the Transport Administration has no plans to open the once-famous ice roads between the mainland and the western isles, with a lack of demand and budget cited as the reasons.

The last time an ice road was open, the Haapsalu–Noarootsi route, was in 2019, while it has been 15 years since all seven Estonian ice roads were last open.

The Botnica icebreaker is also now at work on Estonia's north coast, keeping lanes open to the ports of Sillamäe and Kunda.

