January sees sharp spike in dangerous icicle reports in Tallinn

Tallinn residents have alerted the municipal police department (MUPO) about dangerous icicles or snow on rooftops nearly as many times this month as they did over the entire course of last year.

Over the entire previous year, the Tallinn Municipal Police Department received 28 calls about hazardous eaves — almost the same number as in just this January alone, said Krislin Pärt, head of MUPO's regional operations and proceedings division.

"There wasn't a single report in December 2025, simply because there was no snow. Then the snow came and in January 2026, which isn't even over yet, we've already received 26 reports about icicles and snow," Pärt said.

Once a report is made, MUPO inspectors are dispatched to assess the situation and notify the property owner. According to Pärt, homeowners are often unaware of the hazard because they do not live on the property permanently. If inspectors determine the situation is dangerous, they mark off the area with signage, warning triangles or tape, provided the property owner hasn't already done so.

"We first notify the property owner, explain their responsibility and our observations and generally they respond and remove the icicles and snow. But if the owner doesn't act, we have the authority to issue a formal order requiring them to do so and to impose a fine if they fail to comply. The maximum fine is €9,600," said Pärt.

A property owner may also face a misdemeanor charge, but only if someone is struck or nearly struck by falling snow or ice. According to Pärt, such cases are relatively rare.

She noted that last year, all property owners responded to the notifications and cleared their eaves — no formal orders had to be issued.

"However, over the years, property owners have struggled to find service providers during peak icicle season, as everyone is booked up removing snow and icicles from rooftops. It often requires special equipment," Pärt added.

Lauri Potsepp, a board member of the Estonian Insurance Association, noted that so far this year there have only been a few cases where falling snow or ice has damaged a car or other property. But he predicted more incidents are likely.

"I'd start with property owners. They really need to monitor their buildings — if snow or icicles begin to form, they have to be removed to ensure no one is put in danger. Insurance will cover the financial damage, but there are accidents where no amount of money can make up for the harm — someone could be seriously injured. And of course, you can never be entirely sure. That's why, for example, a housing association should definitely have liability insurance. If snow or ice falls from a building and hits a car or a person, the association won't have to pay for the damage itself — the insurance will cover it," Potsepp said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!