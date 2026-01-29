X!

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

News
A snow and ice covered Estonia in January 2026.
A snow and ice covered Estonia in January 2026. Source: NASA
News

The sunny weather on Thursday allowed a NASA satellite to capture images of Estonia and its surrounding area. It is estimated that nearly 90,000 square kilometers of the Baltic Sea are currently covered with ice.

The Environmental Agency said stable ice measuring 15 to 30 centimeters in thickness has formed in Pärnu Bay and the Väinameri strait, which is critically important for local wildlife.

However, this is far short of the historical average, which has typically been around 170,000 square kilometers.

Statistics from the past 20 years show less and less ice in the Baltic Sea.

NASA's Terra satellite took the image of a snow covered Estonia and its surrounding sea ice. Autor/allikas: NASA

While in the harsh winter of 2010/2011 the ice cover reached a maximum of 309,000 square kilometers, almost a decade later, the winter of 2019/2020 saw a record low of just 37,000 square kilometers.

Last year, ice coverage peaked 85,000 square kilometers, meaning this January has already surpassed that figure.

Ice cover can provide short-term relief for wildlife, especially ringed seals which need stable ice surfaces in February and March to birth. The ice in Pärnu Bay and the Väinameri is particularly vital for this purpose.

In addition to wildlife, the ice functions as a biological component of the ecosystem. Open water allows light to penetrate deeper, initiating algae growth earlier than usual, which can disrupt the entire spring food chain. The current ice cover helps slow this process, pushing the algal bloom closer to its natural timing.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa, Helen Wright

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:20

President Karis promulgates military service and employment contract laws

18:43

Estonian government holds off selling stake in Port of Tallinn

18:15

Animals at Tallinn Zoo making the most of harsh winter weather

17:34

Estonia Drama Theater expands range of productions with English subtitles

17:03

Estonia moves to make school vaccinations opt-out, not opt-in Updated

16:53

European Commission sacks top Estonian EU official

15:51

CEO: Estonian public broadcaster's funding shortage has reached a critical level

15:50

Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

14:39

Estonia may ban domestic violence offenders from legally changing their name

14:22

Estonia to ban Russian, Belarusian citizens without permanent residency from buying property Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

28.01

Researcher: Temperatures in Estonia could drop to -30 by the start of February

28.01

Estonia will not require basic Estonian language proficiency from couriers

27.01

New Russian chargé d'affaires in Estonia: Resuming border talks not yet possible

26.01

Estonian volunteer in Ukraine: People are very tired but they are not giving up

14:22

Estonia to ban Russian, Belarusian citizens without permanent residency from buying property Updated

00:06

Galleries: Danish King Frederik X and Queen Mary visit Estonia Updated

28.01

Overpaid income tax will be returned from March 5

09:55

New battery park in Estonia behind EstLink failures

28.01

Bolt taxi drivers in Ida-Viru County go out on strike

09:10

Tales from the Estonian east: New book explores hidden secrets of the 'other Estonia'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo