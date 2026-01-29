Baltic Sea ice covers 90,000 square kilometers

The sunny weather on Thursday allowed a NASA satellite to capture images of Estonia and its surrounding area. It is estimated that nearly 90,000 square kilometers of the Baltic Sea are currently covered with ice.

The Environmental Agency said stable ice measuring 15 to 30 centimeters in thickness has formed in Pärnu Bay and the Väinameri strait, which is critically important for local wildlife.

However, this is far short of the historical average, which has typically been around 170,000 square kilometers.

Statistics from the past 20 years show less and less ice in the Baltic Sea.

NASA's Terra satellite took the image of a snow covered Estonia and its surrounding sea ice. Autor/allikas: NASA

While in the harsh winter of 2010/2011 the ice cover reached a maximum of 309,000 square kilometers, almost a decade later, the winter of 2019/2020 saw a record low of just 37,000 square kilometers.

Last year, ice coverage peaked 85,000 square kilometers, meaning this January has already surpassed that figure.

Ice cover can provide short-term relief for wildlife, especially ringed seals which need stable ice surfaces in February and March to birth. The ice in Pärnu Bay and the Väinameri is particularly vital for this purpose.

In addition to wildlife, the ice functions as a biological component of the ecosystem. Open water allows light to penetrate deeper, initiating algae growth earlier than usual, which can disrupt the entire spring food chain. The current ice cover helps slow this process, pushing the algal bloom closer to its natural timing.

