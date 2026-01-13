Warning signs installed at Ida-Viru beauty spot after near-catastrophic ice fall

Authorities have added warning signs at the site of a frozen Ida-Viru County waterfall after visitors had a near miss at the weekend when a large chunk of ice broke off.

The Valaste waterfall near Jõhvi froze over around the new year, as it often does during cold winters. Hundreds of people flocked to the site during the holidays, and again last weekend, to admire this natural spectacle.

At one point on Saturday, a huge crop of icicles broke off, tumbling down to the frozen river below and scattering around a dozen people, including children. One person very nearly got buried by the debris, all captured on camera (click on video player below).

When the same video of the event initially circulated online, one nature photographer, Sergei Listov, said he thought he was viewing something created in AI.

"After reports started coming in from various media outlets that it really was a genuine video, I realized it wasn't AI at all, but something genuinely dangerous," he noted.

"What is especially sad is that people went there with children and in fact put all those who were down below in serious danger. Fortunately, everything ended well this time and no one was seriously injured. But it should be a major lesson for all of us that if there are official boundaries somewhere, you must not cross them," Listov added.

Jõhvi municipality has now limited the number of people allowed on the waterfall stairway to 10 at any one time, and put up "additional signs closer to the area, telling people to watch their step, look up and keep their distance, so that people are simply more aware," spokesperson Küllike Kullerkupp said.

"We also made a post on social media and on our website to draw attention to this. Everyone is ultimately responsible for themselves, but perhaps this small reminder will also help draw attention to the need to be careful," Kullerkupp added.

Valaste Waterfall is safest to view from the marked hiking and educational trail, authorities say.

