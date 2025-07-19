X!

Narva River 'waterfalls' return after reopening of reservoir gates

News
Narva River and its rapids, after a lock gate on the Russian side of the border was opened for the second time this month.
Open gallery
26 photos
News

Narva Museum has been holding extra tours to see the Narva rapids, the result of reservoir sluices being opened for the second time this month.

The Joaoru recreation area was flooded for the second time in a month on Thursday after a lock gate was opened on the Russian side of the border, where the Ivangorod hydroelectric power station is situated. Three locks had been opened earlier this month.

The Narva reservoir gates are usually opened in spring or autumn, but for this to happen in the middle of July is exceptional, and the result of this year's rainy summer. The high rainfall means the Narva River has enough of a flow to serve both electricity production and to refill an older part of the river bed. The ensuing "Narva waterfalls" bring spectators from far and wide.

One, Erkki, had traveled from Tartu to see the waterfalls, which he estimated as: "Powerful, powerful. Actually, it used to be even more powerful. We've been here before, but only saw the empty bed. We thought we had to come and see it."

A tour of the nearby Kreenholm island was noteworthy for the amount of water surrounding it. As for how long this will remain the case: "Nobody knows. Not me, not our director, nobody knows anything about that," said Klim Klimenko, curator of educational programs at the Narva Museum.

"Maybe the meteorologists know what's coming. But as of today, you can see and enjoy these views," he added.

The Narva reservoir dam directs water to the hydroelectric power plant in Ivangorod, but the sluice gates are opened at times of high water levels, allowing the river to follow its historical course for a time. The rest of the time that river bed is mostly dry. And this allows the Narva River to flow into its historical bed.
The chief of police in Narva noted this was a "standard procedure."

The Narva hydroelectric plant has been running at full capacity for several weeks. When the lock gates were opened in early July, excess water flooded the entire Joaoru recreation zone, adjacent to the river, prompting authorities in Narva to issue a warning against visiting the area. Fears of a repeat of this on Friday did not materialize.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:47

Narva River 'waterfalls' return after reopening of reservoir gates

10:03

Setomaa community rallies round to restore noted church

09:18

Summer's cheaper electricity in Estonia result of Estlink 2 coming back online

08:04

Ott Tänak second in home Rally Estonia after day two

18.07

Estonia backs mental health helpline for Ukrainians in 21 countries

18.07

Estonia's Kristin Lätt climbs 18 places to second at Euro Disc Golf Championship in Tallinn

18.07

Gallery: I Land Sound festival gets underway in Saaremaa

18.07

As hybrid threats weaken public trust in Moldova, Estonians help to push back

18.07

Saaremaa's unique bus stops become hubs for local communities

18.07

Street artists bring fresh look to gray wall in Tallinn's Paavli Quarter

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

18.07

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

18.07

Education ministry lays off Estonian language-transition chief

17.07

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

18.07

EDF colonel: Russian losses in Ukraine already exceed that of Winter War

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo