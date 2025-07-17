X!

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

News
A poster set up on the Russia-facing wall of the Hermann Castle in Narva on May 9, 2025.
A poster set up on the Russia-facing wall of the Hermann Castle in Narva on May 9, 2025. Source: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR
News

According to a report by the Russian media outlet "Vzglyad," Russia's investigative committee has charged Director of the Narva Museum Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova with the "rehabilitation of Nazism and public dissemination of knowingly false information about the Russian Armed Forces."

Smorževskihh-Smirnova has organized several exhibitions and events at Narva Museum that have irked the Russian authorities.

Last year, a new exhibition on the March 1944 bombing of Narva was opened at the museum, and ahead of May 9 (when Russia marks "Victory Day" and Europe marks "Europe Day" – ed.), a giant English-language poster declaring Vladimir Putin to be a war criminal was placed on display on the Ivangorod-facing wall of Narva Castle, both under her leadership.

Since that summer, Smorževskihh-Smirnova has been on the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs' most wanted list.

This January, independent Russian-language media outlet Mediazona reported (link in Russian) that Smorževskihh-Smirnova had been arrested in absentia by Moscow's Basmanny District Court over spreading "fake news about the Russian military."

According to the version of events presented by Russia's investigative committee, in 2023, 2024 and 2025, on the day Russia celebrates Victory Day (May 9), Smorževskihh-Smirnova organized the placement of banners on the wall of the Narva Castle containing the image of Vladimir Putin and "containing false information about his commission of war crimes".

Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova. Source: European Commission Representation in Estonia

"This is our message, which is a reminder of the current full-scale war and war crimes. Today, on Europe Day (May 9 – ed.), we celebrate peace and freedom. With the end of the Second World War, there was peace and freedom, respect for sovereignty and the principles of solidarity, that became the basic values of the European Community. At the same time, a full-scale war is being waged next to us for the fourth year – unleashed by Putin. We are calling a dictator a dictator, war crimes: war crimes," Smorževskihh-Smirnova said on May 9, 2025.

Speaking to ERR at the time, Smorževskihh-Smirnova described her arrest in absentia by the Russian court as a "great honor."

In 2025, Smorževskihh-Smirnova was awarded the title of "European of the Year."

"Europe starts from Narva, and I'm glad this title went there this year as well," said Ave Schank-Lukas, acting head of the European Commission Representation in Estonia, said on Smorževskihh-Smirnova's receipt of the award.

"Narva Museum director Maria Smorževskihh-Smirnova has championed European values and boldly expressed her views regarding Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine," Schank-Lukas continued. "Courage, belief in oneself and a forward-looking perspective are exactly what we need right now."

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Evgeniia Zybina

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:21

Leonid Latsepov and Liis-Grete Hussar Estonian 10,000-meter champions

11:42

Coop Pank's profits down 17 percent on year to Q2 2025

11:16

Police: Action needed to improve safety of Tartu's Emajõgi River promenade Updated

11:09

Estonia's foreign minister welcomes new EU sanctions package on Russia

10:11

Three of 87 dogs granted interim care in ownership dispute

09:35

Two die in Tartu County ATV accident

08:57

Paide and Kalju through to UEFA Conference League second round qualifiers

08:14

Kristin Lätt 20th in Tallinn DGPT round, Latvia's Klezberga leads

07:44

Ott Tänak third in WRC Rally Estonia opening stage

07:12

Gallery: Estonian reservists fire French CAESAR self-propelled guns for first time Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

17.07

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

17.07

45 teachers lose jobs in Narva after failing to meet language requirements

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo