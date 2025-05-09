X!

Narva Castle hangs new Putin-Hitler banner on Russia's 'Victory Day'

A posted set up on the Russia-facing wall of the Hermann Castle in Narva on May 9.
A posted set up on the Russia-facing wall of the Hermann Castle in Narva on May 9. Source: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR
For May 9, the Narva Museum placed a large poster featuring a composite portrait of Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler on the wall of Hermann Castle facing Russia. The image is visible from across the Narva River on the Russian side.

Since 2023, the museum has hung banners calling Putin a "war criminal" on the castle's tower.

This year, a new banner comparing the Russian president to Hitler was hung instead. It says "PUTLER WAR CRIMINAL."

Hitler has long served as the central symbol of evil in the ideological messaging promoted for decades by the Soviet regime and, later, by Putin's regime, which followed in its footsteps.

Narva Museum Director Maria Smorzhevskikh-Smirnova said the banner is hung every year because "our message has to be there on that day."

"There's a serious battle with Russian propaganda taking place, and this year it will be several times more difficult and more serious. After all, on the other side of the river, they will be marking 80 years since the end of the war on May 9," she told newspaper Maaleht in February.

The "Putin is a war criminal" banner on May 9, 2023. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin/ERR

Smorzhevskikh-Smirnova has reportedly been sentenced in absentia in Russia for "fake news about the Russian military." Last year, she organized an exhibition about the bombing of Narva by the USSR in 1944, which destroyed most of the city. She called the move "a great honor."

On May 9, the Russian regime traditionally marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany with a heavy dose of propaganda. The public holiday has increasingly focused on showing its military might to "unfriendly countries" – those in NATO – and boasting that it can wage more wars.

Since 2023, large screens have been set up on the Russian side of the Narva River, facing Estonia, broadcasting propaganda concerts and similar content to the city's Russian-speaking residents.

Estonia marks the end of the Second World War on May 8, along with the rest of the allies. May 9 is celebrated as Europe Day, which stresses a message of peace and unity with concerts held in both Tallinn and Narva.

Border cities Narva and Ivangorod, Russia are split by the River Narva. The banner on Hermann Castle is visible from Russia. Picture taken in June 2024. Source: Helen Wright/ERR

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Helen Wright

