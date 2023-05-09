Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal

On Tuesday morning, the Narva Museum hung a poster depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin as a war criminal on the Russian side of the Narva Fortress wall.

The poster on the wall of the Hermann Fortress on the Narva River is visible from Ivangorod, Dmitry Fedotkin, an ERR correspondent in Narva, said.

"This is a planned installation by the museum and the Propastop group that will be on exhibit for a few days. It serves as a clear reminder that there is a border here in Narva. The poster is hung on a wall with the Estonian flag," Maria Smorzhevskih-Smirnova, museum director, told ERR's Russian language portal on Tuesday.

"This location [of the poster] is right across the river from where the Ivangorod stage is built. We need to remember that there is a full-scale war waged by Putin right next to us. We felt it necessary to display this installation as a reminder that everything has a price," she said.

Nonetheless, the director of the museum said doing so on "such a sad and momentous day of victory over fascism" was difficult.

The goal of the action, according to the organizers, is to fight manipulation and misinformation in Russian media.

Photos of the sign on the castle wall are uploaded on the museum's social media with the caption "This is the border!"

The message reminds us that today's war unleashed by Russia is a war crime.

On May 9, Russia commemorates the anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany during World War II with a concert near the fortress walls of Ivangorod. The stage is visible from the Narva river promenade.





