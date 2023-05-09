Police restricts car access to former Soviet memorial tank site in Narva

Tuesday, May 9, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) restricts car access to the former Soviet tank site near Narva, prohibiting cars from pulling over on the highway and blocking their access to the parking lot.

Tuesday morning, traffic signs prohibiting stopping and limiting speed to 30 kilometers per hour were posted along the Hiiemetsa maantee between Narva and Narva-Jõesuu, near the location of a former Soviet tank.

Sergei Stepanov, a correspondent for ERR Narva, reported that roadblocks have been installed to prevent vehicle access to the former site of the tank monument.

"The police do not restrict the movement of cars and pedestrians in Narva. However, we spoke with the local authorities about two locations, Narva harbour and the former location of the Soviet tank memorial, where there might be more people than usual on that day. We recommended restricting parking to ensure traffic safety," Indrek Püvi, head of Narva police station, told ERR's Russian-language news portal rus.err.ee.

Until 9 a.m. on May 10, traffic control will be adjusted on Sadama maantee and the road between Narva and Narva-Jesuu, the Narva city government reports.

Stop sign and speed limit on the road past the former site of the Narva tank. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR

"To ensure the safety of road users, especially pedestrians, cars will no longer be permitted to pull over," the government announced. "The police and law enforcement service of the Narva city administration will monitor compliance with traffic signs."

On 9 May, Russia celebrates the anniversary of its victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War, which has become a cornerstone of its aggressive ideology. The holiday is also widely celebrated in other former Soviet republics and elsewhere where there is a large Russian community. The celebrations often include the wearing of Russian flags and red flags, as well as Georgian flags, which are also used in Kremlin propaganda. Estonia has banned them as symbols of aggression on its territory.

On May 9, Russia celebrates its victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, which has become the foundation of its aggressive ideology. The holiday is also extensively observed in former Soviet republics and countries with sizable Russian populations. During the celebrations, it is common to see Russian tricolor, Soviet flags and the ribbon of Saint George, a Russian military symbol that also appears in Kremlin propaganda.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!