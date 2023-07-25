Police ban Russian war propaganda-related public meetings in Narva

Crowds in Narva gather on the Estonian bank of the border river to watch the Russian-organized May 9 concert on the opposite bank in Ivangorod. May 9, 2023.
Crowds in Narva gather on the Estonian bank of the border river to watch the Russian-organized May 9 concert on the opposite bank in Ivangorod. May 9, 2023. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
Between Wednesday, July 26 and next Wednesday, August 2, Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) is banning all public processions, assemblies and rallies in Narva connected with any Russian war propaganda-related anniversaries or holidays.

"Unfortunately, in previous years, certain people have celebrated both the occupation of Narva as well as various other propagandist Russian military unit-related holidays," Narva Police Department chief Indrek Püvi said according to a press release Tuesday.

"Russia's war in Ukraine is criminal, and the use of Russian propaganda-related symbols and celebration of [such] holidays is unacceptable in Estonia," he added.

The department chief explained that in light of the fact that those same Russian military units are currently committing war crimes in Ukraine, public meetings held in connection with them would be unthinkable.

"It's highly likely that hostile symbols will be used at these events, which could lead to serious offenses and conflicts," he highlighted.

As a result, the PPA will be banning processions, rallies and speeches that promote the war and through symbols, words and actions support the Putin regime's war crimes in Ukraine, the police said.

As of Tuesday, police had received one application for the registration of a public meeting slated to take place in Narva on Wednesday; it was rejected in accordance with the weeklong ban.

"We're also keeping an eye on what's going on online and especially on social media to prevent incitement to hatred or immediately identify such incidents," the Narva Police Department chief said.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

