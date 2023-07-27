PPA says its Pärnu officers acted appropriately in drug overdose death case

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers who dealt with a 20-year-old man who died of a drug overdose after being taken into custody at a beach festival in Pärnu earlier this month acted appropriately, regional daily Pärnu Postimees reports .

The young man had been taken from the Beach Grind festival, which took place in Pärnu on July 7-8, attracting around 10,000 visitors, to a local PPA station, under suspicion of drug intoxication.

PPA Pärnu station chief Janek Pinta told Postimees that the man was talking when he was found lying prone within the festival area by security staff, telling them that he had ingested narcotics, at which point security took him to the festival PPA tent.

Festival paramedics found that the man did not require medical attention at that point in time, meaning the PPA took him to a rehabilitation cell, shortly before midnight on July 8, while he passed away at around 3 a.m. the next morning.

Pärnu Postimees reports that as far as is known, including from statements made by relatives, the young man was not a known, regular drug user, while the PPA has initiated criminal proceedings in order to find who had supplied him with the substances.

