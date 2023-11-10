Estonian customs discovers around 300 kilos of cocaine at Muuga Harbor

Cocaine discovered at Muuga Harbor.
Cocaine discovered at Muuga Harbor. Source: MTA
During an inspection at the port of Muuga in early September, officials from the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) discovered more than 300 kilograms of white powder, 261 kilograms of which was cocaine. The discovery was the largest cocaine haul detected in Estonia this year.

"During the customs check, containers of peanuts originating from the port of Corinto, Nicaragua, were checked at the Muuga customs warehouse. The goods had arrived at Muuga Harbor via the port of Antwerp. Inside the container were seven black, wheeled sports bags, wrapped in blue film and containing a white powdery substance. A rapid test confirmed that it was cocaine," the MTA said on Friday.

According to Raul Koppelmaa, head of the MTA's narcotics investigation department, information gathered during the procedure has led to the conclusion that the narcotic substance were not removed by criminals in the port of Antwerp, as appears to have been intended.

Editor: Michael Cole

