Drug overdose deaths spiked due to combination of substances

Mixing mind-altering drugs has caused a decade-long rise in drug use. Since last year, drug overdose deaths have skyrocketed due to the introduction of the ultra-strong synthetic opioid isotonitazene, or "ISO."

The number of drug overdose-related fatalities in Estonia increased from 31 in 2020 to 39 in 2021, and reached 80 in 2022. Only in the first nine months of this year, overdoses have claimed the lives of 90 people.

There is no such thing as a typical user, and the issue is not limited to a particular demographic, but affects people of various ages, genders, and substance preferences.

The cause of death was determined to be due to illegal and therapeutic opioids in 75 cases in the first nine months of this year; nitazene or ISO was detected in exceptionally high concentrations in 50 of them. Prescription tranquilizers, sleeping pills and pain relievers were found in 48 cases.

Mixed drug use has been linked to 72 fatal overdoses. In such circumstances, it is frequently impossible to identify with certainty which chemical caused death.

Overdoes killed persons ranging in age from 17 to 78, with 10 of them being between the ages of 17 and 24. The average age is 37.3 years. Three-quarters of the 90 are men.

Cannabis is the most common drug in Estonia, followed by cocaine, also known as "speed" or "coca" in street parlance. Amphetamine, also known as "ants," "speed," or "näff," has a comparable popularity. Methamphetamine, popularly known as meth, is less popular; it is stronger than amphetamine. MDMA, however, known as "candy" or "dope," is used as well.

The Estonian illegal drug market has changed significantly in 20 years. The user no longer steals from their family to get another dose, so to speak. One in four adults and one in three teens have used drugs. Users can be prosperous businessmen in suits or even devoted parents.

"There is nothing that distinguishes them: users could be our children, classmates, coworkers, parents or grandparents. There's no real economic difference between users and non-users," Marit Oja, night watch and nurse, said.

Klaus, who wished to remain anonymous while speaking with "AK," is thirty years old, works as a product developer, and has been in the IT business for over a decade. He also maintains a physically active lifestyle. A man's life revolves around his family, healthy eating habits and his physical exercise. However, he also lives in an another realm of partying buddies and illegal narcotics.

"Mushrooms first, then LSD, then MDMA on top of that, maybe a little cannabis. That takes quite a long time, but then again, in between, there's a few hits, maybe some accelerants, maybe a little alcohol, but not much, and the alcohol is not used much thanks to these substances. Then you add more, maybe increase the amounts, so that it becomes even more interesting the next few days," he said.

Mikk Oja, senior specialist at the center for drugs and addictions of the National Institute for Health Development (TAI), said that the number of drug users has increased over the past decade. The central problem, he said, is the mixing of mind-altering drugs, which can be fatal.

"Perhaps one of the most important things to bear in mind is the need to differentiate which substances are depressants. For instance, among the permitted substances, alcohol functions as a depressant. Other depressants include tranquilizers, sleeping medications, and opioid painkillers. Ketamine is also one of them. These are the kind of drugs that have a depressant effect and taking them together is the most dangerous thing you can do," Mikk Oja explained.

Most drug users don't even know what their drugs contain and it's almost impossible to find the pure stuff, he added.

However, this hidden world makes help hard to find. In Estonia, night-watch volunteers deliver first aid and clean supplies to partygoers in a harm reduction project established last year.

"The fact that we are not tackling this problem in any way does not help. We see that the use of substances is on the rise and that if people are going to use them anyway, they should do so in a more informed and safer way," she said.

Rita Kerdmann, the administrator of the Viljandi hospital's center for addiction patients, said that people start taking drugs to deal with their difficulties, and as a result of long-term use, problems mount.

Kerdmann also said that a significant proportion of people develop mental health problems that would otherwise never have arisen.

"There are depressions and activity-attention disorders in adults at this stage, including anxiety disorders, sleep problems and nervousness," she said.

Mind-altering substances are consumed in nightclubs, friends' homes, and shaman rites; more people are utilizing them to improve work performance.

While the use of stimulants and hallucinogens has remained stable in recent years, the TAI estimates that the abuse of legal prescription drugs that has increased.

"A person may have been prescribed these prescription drugs, but they may be using them in a way that is contrary to what their doctor has specified. They could be getting them from a friend who has been prescribed them or a family member. Perhaps they buy it elsewhere or orders it over the internet," she explained.

Estonia's drug policy target for 2030 is zero drug-related deaths per year. In order to meet the target, specialists believe that society's awareness of the problem must increase.

"The safest way to use drugs is not to use them at all," Marit Oja reminded.

