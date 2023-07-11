Pärnu Beach Grind festival record numbers brings PPA plenty of work

A record number of people – over 10,000 – attended the Beach Grind festival in the Southwestern city of Pärnu, Estonia's summer capital, and while the event passed off mostly peaceably, local Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel had to be reinforced by colleagues from other parts of the country, Pärnu Postimees reports .

A total of 25 people were taken into detention between last Friday and Sunday to sober up, while a dozen adults and three minors were found in possession of or having used small amounts of illicit narcotics; a further 46 misdemeanor proceedings were initiated against minors, due to alcohol-related issues.

Üllar Kütt, head of the Pärnu PPA station, said: "Considering that more than 10,000 people attended the Beach Grind festival, a very small number of them caused problems for the police," adding that "Unfortunately, this small minority was very visible within the city-scape."

More seriously, a 20-year-old male passed away in detention in the city, having been taken there late on Saturday night under suspicion of being under the influence of drugs, Pärnu Postimees reports in a separate article.

The deceased's cause of death was reported as a drugs overdose, while he was taken into detention only after a medical checkup and was constantly monitored while in the cell, Pärnu Postimees reports.

Beach Grind's numbers were also boosted by another event, Mullifestival, which was taking place at the same time.

Other petty thefts and traffic violations were reported – in the latter instance, concerning 178 speeding cases and 20 DUIs, three of them at criminal levels of intoxication.

PPA personnel from all four prefectures were drafted into patrolling the days surrounding the event, Postimees reports.

