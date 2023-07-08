MEP Yana Toom justifies her meeting in Russia with a pro-Kremlin activist

News
Yana Toom.
Yana Toom. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Zoja Paljamar, who has been expelled from Estonia, should have never been expelled in the first place and Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets' (SDE) criticism of her travel to Russia is unjust, MEP and deputy leader of the Center Party, Yana Toom, said.

"How do I respond to this criticism? It doesn't seem right. /.../ Zoja Paljamar is contesting her deportation decision in an Estonian court. And I find it extremely odd that the Minister of the Interior, without waiting for the ruling, accuses me in general of having some sort of affection for the Russian Federation. This entire story is unrelated to Russia," Toom said in a Saturday interview with Rus.err.

"As a matter of fact, non-citizens [i.e. 'grey' passport holders] cannot be deported under Estonian or EU law," Toom added.

She recalled that Sergei Chaulin, another non-citizen, was deported from Estonia after signing a consent to leave for Russia.

"There was intrigue, but we won't discuss why he signed the document at that time. The ISS and the PPA had at least a semblance of justification for expelling him. In the case of Zoja (Paljamar), they waited for her departure from Estonia before banning her return. There is no other state in the world that bears responsibility for her. This state is Estonia. It issued her a passport. If she violated any laws, she should be prosecuted in an Estonian court under the laws of the Republic of Estonia," Toom said.

"Perhaps she should be imprisoned or otherwise punished. But in Estonia, not in Russia. There she is just an illegal, not eligible for pensions, health care, etc. She is just invisible there," she added.

"We want to have her repatriated to Estonia. And then ask Lauri Läänemets deal with her, find out whether she is a Kremlin agent, a Chinese one or something else," Toom said.

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) commented on MEP Yana Toom's (Center) visit to Russia, stating that it is morally reprehensible and highly undesirable to visit the aggressor state.

Toom recently traveled to Russia, where she met expelled from Estonia pro-Kremlin activist Paljamar.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:14

MEP Yana Toom justifies her meeting in Russia with a pro-Kremlin activist

18:13

Kristina Sabaliauskaite: I like to give a voice to the voiceless

16:57

Former military leaders in open letter: Ukraine must join NATO

16:24

Riigikogu committee objects to EU initiative on consumer product law

15:00

Läänemets on Toom: Visiting aggressor state is highly undesirable

13:08

Mikhail Shishkin: Russian culture's biggest enemy is the Russian state

11:57

Centuries-old skeletons excavated during road construction in Kanepi

11:16

Study: Electric vehicles accelerate road deterioration

10:33

EKRE and Isamaa see no threat in Pruunsild's donation

09:06

Andri Snær Magnason: We should not be spared hard science

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

06.07

Average road speed measurement trials to take place through summer

07.07

Portal: Major Tallinn roadwork closures in pictures

11:16

Study: Electric vehicles accelerate road deterioration

07.07

MEP Yana Toom in Russia visits pro-Kremlin activist banned from Estonia

06.07

Tallinn Airport buys new equipment to scan liquids, electronics in luggage

15:00

Läänemets on Toom: Visiting aggressor state is highly undesirable

07.07

Analyst on 'greedflation': It's good fishing in muddy waters

07.07

Digital giants' advertising revenue in Estonia unknown and untaxed

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: