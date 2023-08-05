Lithuania revokes over 1,000 Russian, Belarusian visas, residence permits
Lithuania revokes the visas and residence permits of over a thousand Russian and Belarusian nationals, designating them a security threat.
According to the Migration Board, Russian and Belarusian citizens must complete a questionnaire on Russia's war in Ukraine and whether Crimea belongs to Ukraine.
Lithuania has been restricting the entry for Belarusian and Russian citizens since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
