Daily: Estonian MEP Yana Toom helps pay legal costs of pro-Kremlin activist

According to a report on Monday by Estonian daily Eesti Päevaleht, Estonian MEP Yana Toom (Center) has provided funds to help pro-Kremlin activist Zoja Paljamar pay legal fees. Paljamar has filed two lawsuits against the Estonian state and sent a letter to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge her expulsion from Estonia.

"I am supporting her lawsuit financially. This means paying the bills presented by the lawyers. At the moment the amount is €1,646," Toom explained to Eesti Päevaleht.

"The deportation of stateless persons is not permitted under international law and with over 60,000 non-citizens living in Estonia, who sometimes also travel, it is in the interest of all of them that the circumstances of Zoja's expulsion are assessed by a court," Toom said.

According to the report, Paljamar is not the only person deported on the grounds of hostility toward Estonia, to whom Toom has provided funds. "I use my personal means to support people's legal proceedings, either through charity or when the issue is politically sensitive and, in my opinion, needs to be settled in court and the person does not have such an opportunity," Toom added.

A few months ago, Toom attracted controversy after publishing a photo of herself with Zoja Paljamar, taken during a trip to Russia to meet her. Paljamar's residence permit was revoked by the ISS (also known as Kapo) in early June.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!