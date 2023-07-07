MEP Yana Toom in Russia visits pro-Kremlin activist banned from Estonia

MEP Yana Toom (Center) visited Russia this week, where she paid a visit to pro-Kremlin activist Zoja Paljamar, who was banned from Estonia for "security reasons." Toom told ERR that she was visiting her sister in Russia.

"It is a difficult situation, but people have family relationships, people have lives, people have problems that sometimes need to be resolved. And to do so, it is sometimes necessary to come together. Perhaps someone also has a relative in North Korea too. I spent one day there, arriving in the morning and returning in the evening. I disliked this trip, but like many others, I had no choice," she said.

On social media, Toom wrote that she also met Zoja Paljamar, whose residence permit was revoked by the ISS (also known as Kapo) in early June. Toom said that she brought medication to Paljamar as, according to her, Paljamar does not dare to turn to the Russian doctors for treatment.

Toom said that while she was in and around St. Petersburg, she managed to meet not only her long-time friend, but also Paljamar, to whom she took a bag with necessary items and medicines that Paljamar's partner had given her.

"Now I know what Zoja's chronic illnesses are, why she is disabled and the date of her planned surgery in Estonia," Toom wrote on social media.

Toom said that she did not know how to ensure that Paljamar would receive medical care in Russia, and that the Estonian authorities would use the fact that Paljamar had approached the Russian authorities as evidence of her links to the Russian authorities to label her a Putinist.

"So Zoja is suffering. She treats panic attacks with tea, asthma with leftover medicine bought in Estonia. She tries not to think about surgery, but she thinks about the trial all the time. And she really wants to go home," Toom wrote.

"So neither I nor she saw the song and dance party, unfortunately," Toom concluded her post.

A month ago, the police revoked the Estonian residence permit of pro-Kremlin activist Zoja Paljamar at the suggestion of the ISS.

--

