Estonia issues 10-year Schengen ban to Kremlin activist

Estonia has revoked a residence permit from a Kremlin activist and issued a 10-year Schengen ban, the Internal Security Service (ISS) said on Thursday.

The ISS said the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) had agreed with its request to remove Zoja Paljamar's Estonian-issued residence permit.

The agency said she was "a Kremlin activist, linked to others involved in Russia's influence network".

"Serving the Kremlin's hostile and aggressive politics will have consequences," a post on the agency's Twitter feed said.

Paljamar is currently in Russia, the ISS wrote, adding the permit was revoked for "security reasons".

The agency said it has repeatedly called on Estonian residents not to participate in influence activities.

