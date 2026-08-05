X!

Interior minister: Estonia's crisis preparedness not entirely in line with threats

News
Igor Taro.
Igor Taro. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of the Interior tasks police, the Internal Security Service (ISS) and the Rescue Board with presenting annual recommendations in the field of internal security.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the new internal security recommendations the three agencies will be required to present annually are a logical complement to the military advice provided by the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, which outlines what the state must do and what the military needs to win a war if one occurs.

"Our crisis preparedness still does not fully match the security threats facing Estonia," Taro said. He added that while the current threats are nonmilitary, their impact on Estonia's security is significant.

ISS/KAPO Director General Margo Palloson said Russia's hostile activities will remain the greatest threat over the next three years. He said hybrid activity is currently the primary concern.

According to Palloson, threats are becoming increasingly digital. Risks related to cyberattacks and cyberespionage are growing and Estonia must also be prepared for an escalation in sabotage.

Palloson said the threat posed by Russia could increase if the war in Ukraine comes to a halt, as Russia could then have more resources available for activities directed against Europe and Estonia.

To strengthen the ISS, Palloson said it is necessary to expand technological capabilities, place greater emphasis on prevention, find a comprehensive solution to the issues surrounding the retention and use of communications data and pass a background check law to allow basic vetting of people entering critical positions.

ISS Director Margo Palloson. Source: ERR

Police and Border Guard Board Director General Egert Belitšev said the agency has enough funding to cover its day-to-day operations but lacks resources for development. He added that the Police and Border Guard Board currently does not have sufficient resources to address all internal security threats.

"We are in a situation where we have enough money to pay this year's bills. We do not have the funding needed to carry out the necessary development projects," Belitšev said. He said his main recommendation for improving internal security is to provide the agency with stable, long-term funding.

Belitšev said this includes funding for crisis reserves, drone surveillance and counter-drone capabilities, as well as the capabilities of specialized units. "These are critical issues that require action today," he said.

The Police and Border Guard Board wants to develop its crisis reserve because personnel shortages are likely to be the first problem in a crisis. Belitšev said long-term funding is needed for a 1,000-member police crisis reserve. He also called for expanding special operations and rapid response capabilities, ensuring aviation capabilities and establishing an effective investigative framework and the necessary legal framework for investigating modern large-scale crimes.

The Police and Border Guard Board also considers the creation of a nationwide drone surveillance network a priority. Belitšev said Estonia needs the capability to distinguish dangerous drones from ordinary aircraft and to ensure it can neutralize hostile drones.

Rescue Board Director General Margo Klaos said one-third of the agency's rescue stations are understaffed. "Life-saving capability must be ensured across Estonia," Klaos said. He added that Estonia must be prepared for natural disasters, industrial accidents, sabotage and a possible military crisis.

Egert Belitšev and Margo Klaos. Source: Priit Mürk/Siim Lõvi/ERR

The Rescue Board also considers improving public crisis preparedness to be essential. The agency has sufficient resources to provide crisis training and public awareness activities through the end of 2027, but Klaos said efforts to improve public preparedness must continue after that.

Klaos said additional resources are needed to adapt, for example, the basements of apartment buildings to protect residents in the event of a military attack.

The Rescue Board also said a 1,500-member crisis reserve should be established and that volunteer rescue services should receive stronger funding than they do now.

The heads of all three agencies emphasized that implementing these development projects will require more reliable, long-term funding. Project-based financing makes it more difficult to prepare for crises.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Taro, Police and Border Guard Board Director General Belitšev, ISS Director General Palloson and Rescue Board Director General Klaos presented the internal security recommendations of the three agencies at a press conference.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Merilin Leetna, Marcus Turovski

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:51

Estonia's Maarika Lepik crowned women's world champion in axe throwing

17:21

OMD's Andy McCluskey: Even our best friends hated our first songs

16:50

Concert organizer: world‑famous artists want to feel at home while on tour

16:35

Japanese artist debuts decade-in-the-making photo exhibition in Tartu

16:21

Taaniel Raudsepp: Opinion Festival teaches us to hesitate with quality

16:00

Telecom companies will begin replacing Mobile‑ID users' SIM cards

15:59

Interior minister: Estonia's crisis preparedness not entirely in line with threats

15:43

Analysis: Ida-Viru County residents' expectations for the future

15:37

Estonia returns first illegal migrants to Latvia

15:12

State aid to Estonian businesses rose to €473 million in 2025

be prepared!

Most Read articles

04.08

8 men claiming to be from Ethiopia detained in central Tallinn

04.08

Controversial Polish metal band to perform in Tallinn

04.08

Most online casinos in Estonia enjoyed bonanza year in 2025

03.08

French newspaper ranks Estonian intelligence eighth in Europe

08:49

Tallinn to rebuild popular Old Town street starting next week

04.08

Tallinn weighs extending late-night public transport hours to airport

10:07

Hundreds of assistant teachers leave as new kindergarten language requirements take effect

12:32

Estonia secures up to €2.34 billion EU loan for defense investments Updated

04.08

Coop celebrates bigger market share but won't hike prices in wake of Prisma acquisition

04.08

Photos: Crowds queue up as new batch of Sipsik coin cards goes on sale

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo