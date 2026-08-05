Interior minister: Estonia's crisis preparedness not entirely in line with threats

The Ministry of the Interior tasks police, the Internal Security Service (ISS) and the Rescue Board with presenting annual recommendations in the field of internal security.

Interior Minister Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said the new internal security recommendations the three agencies will be required to present annually are a logical complement to the military advice provided by the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, which outlines what the state must do and what the military needs to win a war if one occurs.

"Our crisis preparedness still does not fully match the security threats facing Estonia," Taro said. He added that while the current threats are nonmilitary, their impact on Estonia's security is significant.

ISS/KAPO Director General Margo Palloson said Russia's hostile activities will remain the greatest threat over the next three years. He said hybrid activity is currently the primary concern.

According to Palloson, threats are becoming increasingly digital. Risks related to cyberattacks and cyberespionage are growing and Estonia must also be prepared for an escalation in sabotage.

Palloson said the threat posed by Russia could increase if the war in Ukraine comes to a halt, as Russia could then have more resources available for activities directed against Europe and Estonia.

To strengthen the ISS, Palloson said it is necessary to expand technological capabilities, place greater emphasis on prevention, find a comprehensive solution to the issues surrounding the retention and use of communications data and pass a background check law to allow basic vetting of people entering critical positions.

ISS Director Margo Palloson. Source: ERR

Police and Border Guard Board Director General Egert Belitšev said the agency has enough funding to cover its day-to-day operations but lacks resources for development. He added that the Police and Border Guard Board currently does not have sufficient resources to address all internal security threats.

"We are in a situation where we have enough money to pay this year's bills. We do not have the funding needed to carry out the necessary development projects," Belitšev said. He said his main recommendation for improving internal security is to provide the agency with stable, long-term funding.

Belitšev said this includes funding for crisis reserves, drone surveillance and counter-drone capabilities, as well as the capabilities of specialized units. "These are critical issues that require action today," he said.

The Police and Border Guard Board wants to develop its crisis reserve because personnel shortages are likely to be the first problem in a crisis. Belitšev said long-term funding is needed for a 1,000-member police crisis reserve. He also called for expanding special operations and rapid response capabilities, ensuring aviation capabilities and establishing an effective investigative framework and the necessary legal framework for investigating modern large-scale crimes.

The Police and Border Guard Board also considers the creation of a nationwide drone surveillance network a priority. Belitšev said Estonia needs the capability to distinguish dangerous drones from ordinary aircraft and to ensure it can neutralize hostile drones.

Rescue Board Director General Margo Klaos said one-third of the agency's rescue stations are understaffed. "Life-saving capability must be ensured across Estonia," Klaos said. He added that Estonia must be prepared for natural disasters, industrial accidents, sabotage and a possible military crisis.

Egert Belitšev and Margo Klaos. Source: Priit Mürk/Siim Lõvi/ERR

The Rescue Board also considers improving public crisis preparedness to be essential. The agency has sufficient resources to provide crisis training and public awareness activities through the end of 2027, but Klaos said efforts to improve public preparedness must continue after that.

Klaos said additional resources are needed to adapt, for example, the basements of apartment buildings to protect residents in the event of a military attack.

The Rescue Board also said a 1,500-member crisis reserve should be established and that volunteer rescue services should receive stronger funding than they do now.

The heads of all three agencies emphasized that implementing these development projects will require more reliable, long-term funding. Project-based financing makes it more difficult to prepare for crises.

On Wednesday, Interior Minister Taro, Police and Border Guard Board Director General Belitšev, ISS Director General Palloson and Rescue Board Director General Klaos presented the internal security recommendations of the three agencies at a press conference.

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