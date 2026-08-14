Security researchers: Deterrence goes beyond stockpiling weapons

The "National Security Concept of Estonia 2026" sets significantly higher expectations for national crisis resilience and emergency stockpiles than before. In the event of a crisis or war, society as a whole must be able to cope for at least 30 days, until the necessary connections are restored.

However, the scale of that ambition is overshadowed by limited resources. At the end of 2024, the government decided to allocate €219 million to strengthening comprehensive national defense from 2025 to 2028. Over an almost identical period, from 2026 to 2029, the state plans to spend €10 billion on traditional national defense, whose key activities do not include the word "comprehensive" even once.

A one-time investment in capabilities will fall short of the goal because stockpiles age, infrastructure deteriorates and skills are forgotten. Infrastructure that ensures crisis resilience will require additional resources in the future. Every investment made today brings ongoing costs that must be taken into account when decisions are made.

The Scandinavian example is both instructive and sobering. There, capabilities have been developed over a long period, stockpiles and infrastructure are continuously renewed, dependence on allies is low and national continuity is ensured in part by supporting domestic industry. We do not have that kind of time. We must achieve the same level of defense capability by a different route.

Comprehensive national defense in the conditions of limited resources

Comprehensive national defense means that a country's defense capability extends beyond military capabilities to encompass internal security, the civilian and private sectors, state institutions and civil society. For Estonia, comprehensive national defense is a familiar principle that has, at least on paper, formed the basis of our thinking on defense for years.

So far, however, the work has largely focused on building the system. A legal framework has been established, the roles of different institutions and levels of government have been defined and cooperation networks linking the state, businesses and local governments have been launched. The next stage is different: the frameworks that have been put in place must be filled out with genuine, well-practiced preparedness, so that the agreed-upon roles hold up even in the first hours of a crisis.

For a small country, this is a practical necessity because limited human and financial resources require clear prioritization, creativity and the deliberate combination of solutions. A realistic approach means making strategic choices and, above all, deciding where and how to direct resources to achieve the maximum defense value for every euro spent.

Prioritization as the core strategy

First, we must acknowledge that Estonia cannot be prepared for every possible threat scenario. This is a pragmatic starting point that forces us to ask what we need most in terms of defense value and which measures will have the greatest impact in providing that protection. Priorities must be based on risk assessments and impact analyses and remain independent of emotion.

Decisions should be guided by three main criteria: the impact on the functioning of society, the likelihood of a particular threat and the cost of increasing resilience. Such a framework would help prevent scattered and inconsistent investments that create the appearance of strong defenses while providing little real capability.

Deterrence goes beyond stockpiling weapons. True deterrence is based on the ability to make it difficult, costly and ineffective for an adversary to achieve its objectives. Dispersed infrastructure, adequate stockpiles and stronger recovery capabilities can often prove more effective and less expensive ways of achieving this.

Dispersed infrastructure helps reduce the impact of a single attack, while stockpiles and logistical preparedness speed up recovery and effective crisis management ensures that society can maintain essential services even under difficult circumstances. These measures would provide an operational advantage without requiring a sharp increase in recurring costs.

A modular and multilayered defense provides a significant advantage for a small country. Flexible solutions that can be rapidly scaled and redeployed would make it possible to respond to different scenarios without significantly increasing recurring costs.

Drones and sensor networks, mobile logistics solutions and modular medical equipment are examples of technologies that provide rapid and adaptable response capabilities. A modular approach would allow investments to be directed toward priority components that deliver significant benefits in the short term and can be gradually expanded.

Community resilience and civil defense are just as important to the country's ability to endure as military capabilities. The state cannot rely solely on residents' own initiative or their personal interest in using the "Ole valmis!" ("Be Prepared!") app or similar tools. A systematic approach, more training and a clear division of responsibilities are needed.

Greater public awareness, stronger crisis management capabilities among local governments and more comprehensive preparedness within civilian structures would reduce the direct burden on the state during a crisis. Investments in education, equipment and the development of local capabilities would therefore be a cost-effective way to increase the resilience of society as a whole and create a comprehensive defense capability that draws on every level of society.

The role of reserve systems and mobilization must not be underestimated either. In a country with a small population, people often have several roles at the same time, which means greater efforts are needed to clarify responsibilities and prepare for crises. Regular reserve training, streamlined mobilization mechanisms and clear chains of command would provide a rapid response capability without sharply increasing recurring costs.

An effective reserve system should be based on realistic exercises, logistical preparedness and well-designed procedures that allow the necessary resources to be mobilized quickly. This is particularly valuable for countries with limited standing forces.

Public-private partnerships should be a cornerstone of comprehensive national defense. Many critical services and infrastructure are in private hands, making contracts, contingency plans and joint exercises essential to ensuring that services continue to function during a crisis.

Finland has built its system around the National Emergency Supply Agency, where companies participate in sector-specific "pools" — cooperative bodies for energy, food, logistics and other sectors — that plan and exercise responses to serious disruptions together with government agencies. Corporate participation is primarily voluntary and based on business considerations and risk management, while mandatory and contractual government stockpiles complement the market's own preparedness. It is precisely this kind of network, combined with joint risk assessments, regular information sharing and well-practiced roles, that makes such partnerships reliable when a crisis occurs.

These principles should also be reflected in budget decisions. The reallocation of resources should favor solutions that provide multiple benefits in both civilian and military contexts.

A rapid procurement system and budget flexibility would make it possible to acquire critical components without bureaucratic delays, which is vital in a rapidly changing threat environment. Investments in knowledge and data, including risk assessments, scenario exercises and data-driven planning, would reduce the risk of mistakes and allow existing but limited resources to be allocated more effectively.

Smart comprehensive national defense maximizes defense value when resources are limited. It requires clear priorities, multilayered resilience, flexibility and the courage to acknowledge constraints and invest in solutions that provide the greatest protection for every euro spent.

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