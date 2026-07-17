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UK to deploy more soldiers and preposition ammunition in Estonia

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British and French forces held an exercise mainly focusing on training and integration on May 5, 2025 as part of Exercise Hedgehog 2025.
British and French forces held an exercise mainly focusing on training and integration on May 5, 2025 as part of Exercise Hedgehog 2025. Source: UK MOD
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Around 300 additional British soldiers will be deployed to Estonia next year under a new bilateral cooperation plan signed by the two countries on Thursday.

The UK has led the battle group stationed in Estonia for almost and the unit currently totals around 800 troops.

On Thursday, U.K. Defense Minister Dan Jarvis visited Tallinn to sign a new defense agreement that will boost troop numbers next year and preposition equipment in the country for the UK's high-readiness brigade.

It will see the Armoured Battlegroup in Estonia transition to a Mobile Anti-Armour Force "equipped with highly mobile vehicles, advanced weapons, and high-tech drones," the British Ministry of Defense said

Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said the current contingent will grow by nearly 300 to "1,200 troops" and also bring new capabilities to Estonia.

"The British will additionally bring deep-strike capability here, primarily involving various types of long-range drones," he told ERR.

The minister said pre-positioning equipment and ammunition stocks in Estonia will start this year and allow the brigade to "respond significantly faster in the event of a crisis."

The UK's high-readiness 4th Brigade will also deploy to Estonia for exercises in 2027. 

Jarvis emphasized the long-standing defense cooperation between the countries and said they must be at the forefront of the development of Europe's defense capabilities.

"There is no doubt that the way of war is changing, and our response must change with it. We know that a more mobile, agile force would have a greater effect against Russia than traditional armour. And that's why, from next April, the UK's armoured battlegroup will transition to a mobile anti-armor force. Our new look force in Estonia is specifically designed for Estonia," Jarvis said.

Pevkur said: "British soldiers have served in Estonia for almost a decade, and these decisions reaffirm the close cooperation between our two countries and the United Kingdom's long-term commitment to our shared security."

At the press conference, Pevkur was also asked about warnings of Russian threats from other countries on the eastern flank, such as Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. He said, according to Estonia's security agencies, there is currently no acute threat.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Märten Hallismaa

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