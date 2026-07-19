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Estonia getting new British deployment tailored to its battlefield needs

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Britain's contribution to Estonia's defense is mostly based at Tapa, and the contingent is to be boosted by around 300 more personnel from next year.
Britain's contribution to Estonia's defense is mostly based at Tapa, and the contingent is to be boosted by around 300 more personnel from next year. Source: EDF/Maria Tammeaid
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Estonia is getting beefed-up British forces from 2027, with 300 extra troops and drones with ranges of up to 250 kilometers, reflecting lessons from the Ukraine war.

The contingent is to be tailored to Estonia's battlefield realities, bringing greater mobility and speed, and will also utilize artificial intelligence (AI).

The new British contingent arriving in Estonia next year will not only bring that country's deployment to around 1,200 troops, but will also represent a fundamentally new type of unit, reflecting changes in doctrine and lessons drawn from the Ukraine war.

This will see heavier armor mostly replaced by lighter and more mobile alternatives.

A Swedish-made Archer howitzer in British Army service. Source: ERR

"Not only will 300 soldiers be added, but the entire contingent currently here will actually be replaced. We are talking about changing the solution based on armored vehicles and replacing it with a light mobile unit that has very specific characteristics and has taken into account, above all, the specific characteristics of Estonia plus the experience gained in the war in Ukraine," Marek Kohv, a researcher at think tank the International Center for Defense Studies (ICDS), told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The new unit's advantages include speed and a capability of branching out into several smaller components on the battlefield.

The British Challenger 2 main battle tanks which have long been deployed on rotation to Estonia will likely be removed, while long-range strike capabilities should improve significantly, including with the addition of drones with a range of up to 250 kilometers to the existing British M-270 multiple rocket launchers and Archer howitzers already in-country.

"If we look at the long-range strike capabilities of drones that the British currently have, we can primarily talk about two systems. The first is DART, which was adopted by the British Army in 2025, then the system that was adopted this year is the NYAN drone. Both of these have approximately the same flight range, both can carry approximately the same amount of explosives, and they are unidirectional so-called semi-deep strike drones, with a range of 250 kilometers," Kohv went on.

Drones in British service to be deployed to Estonia will have ranges up to 250km. Source: ERR

Added to this will be Asgard, the British battlefield artificial intelligence-based network. "This consists of three major components: Firstly, sensors, which can be drones, people, aircraft. Secondly, a decision-making process based on artificial intelligence, and thirdly, a weapon system that should provide a response with this information. This makes the response on the battlefield extremely fast compared to today's standards," Kohv continued.

"The basic understanding of the British is that they have rebuilt the structure and equipment of their [high readiness] 4th Brigade, as well as the battle group that is permanently in Estonia, from the lessons of the Ukrainian war. They can reach further, they are more mobile, faster and they have firepower that can penetrate armor better. They refer to it as an anti-tank brigade," Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Around 300 additional British personnel will be deployed to Estonia next year, drawing on lessons from the Ukraine war and replacing the current heavy armored force — including the removal of Challenger tanks — with a more mobile formation tailored to Estonia's operational environment and equipped with mobile vehicles, advanced weapons systems and drones.

This will boost the U.K. contingent to about 1,200 troops, including by deploying its high-readiness 4th Brigade for exercises in 2027.

The British Army's Challenger 2 Main Battle Tanks will be phased out in the Estonian deployment. Source: ERR

The move comes as part of a new UK–Estonia bilateral defense cooperation agreement signed in Tallinn by British Defense Secretary Dan Jarvis.

The U.K., whose NATO battle group has been stationed in Estonia for almost a decade now, usually at around 800-strong, is to begin pre-positioning equipment and ammunition this year to enable faster brigade responses in a crisis.

Pevkur said earlier this week the deployment demonstrates the UK's long-term commitment to Estonia's security. At the same time, Estonia's security agencies currently see no acute Russian military threat despite warnings from Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, Pevkur added.

The new British contingent is expected to arrive in Estonia in April 2027.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Marko Tooming

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Mart Linnart.

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