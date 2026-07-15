X!

Estonian troops join Bastille Day parade in Paris

News
Spectators bask in Paris in summer for the 2026 Bastille Day parade.
Spectators bask in Paris in summer for the 2026 Bastille Day parade. Source: jp Pariente/SIPA/Scanpix
News

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel took part in this year's Bastille Day parade before President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday.

To ensure things ran smoothly on the day, which commemorates the 1789 storming by revolutionaries of the Bastille, a fortress used to incarcerate political prisoners, the EDF soldiers arrived a week early to prepare.

"Wake-up at three or four in the morning and off to rehearse. It certainly hasn't been easy here in this heat, but I believe we have shown a strong fighting spirit," said Lt. Thomas Feliks Nõmmsalu, an officer with the EDF's Kalev Infantry Battalion.

No matter how polished boots and parade drills may be, a little nervous tension always remains.

Estonian personnel at the July 14 parade in Paris. Source: ERR

"Naturally we want to show ourselves, our battalion and our nation only in the best possible light. So I believe there is a slight tremble inside all of us," Nõmmsalu added.

The Paris skies were first adorned with the tricolore courtesy of Patrouille acrobatique, while around 6,700 soldiers, nearly 100 aircraft, 30 helicopters and more than 300 military vehicles took part in the parade.

Beyond the military spectacle, the parade also serves as a demonstration of sovereignty, or L'autonomie stratégique, a doctrine rooted in Gaullist thought.

"Even before Russia launched its senseless war against the Ukrainian state and land, before all the turbulence we now feel, we were thinking about the strategic autonomy of France and Europe. Strategic autonomy means independent analysis, decision-making and action," President Macron said in his speech.

The aerobatic display of the French national colors. Source: ERR

Local Parisians were impressed by the Estonians taking part in the parade, along with the Ukrainians and other nationalities, as well, of course, as their own soldiers.

"This is the most beautiful parade since the Second World War. In addition, my son took part in the parade with the Air and Space Force Academy. We came to see him," said one spectator, Sebastien.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable! I am very proud of France! Our service members represent France really very well. We are very proud today. I have so many emotions watching them, it's amazing!" added another, Anissa.

"This is very emotional for our family. Many members of our family took part. Seeing them participate in the parade, especially on July 14 on the Champs-Élysées, is something very special," reflected two more spectators, Charlotte and Benoit.

President Emmanuel Macron making his Bastille Day speech. Source: ERR

Separately, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) was also in Paris on Tuesday and attended a Macron-hosted Coalition of the Willing meeting, where allies backed a new anti-ballistic missile coalition for Ukraine, pledged more air defenses ahead of winter, and agreed to tighten sanctions on Russia. Estonia also reaffirmed its role in the coalition's military planning, with personnel commitments subject to a Riigikogu vote.

The only blot on the landscape through France's Bastille Day celebrations came late on in the evening, with the semi-final defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup over in the U.S.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Märten Hallismaa

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:10

Reform MPs outline more than €100 million in potential budget cuts

11:26

Poll: SDE's rating surge stalls

10:58

Estonian troops join Bastille Day parade in Paris

10:20

SEB Bank chief: Estonia's economy showing early recovery

09:37

Foreign seasonal workers in Estonia mainly head to agricultural jobs

09:32

Estonia sees tourist boost in May

08:45

Footballer Rocco Shein signed by Portsmouth FC in one of biggest ever Estonian transfers

08:26

Heavy rain slows work on Estonia's eastern border

08:06

Estonia helping Armenian local governments tackle corruption

14.07

Gallery: Top US and British acts close out Kikumu festival

be prepared!

Most Read articles

14.07

Russia holds live-fire exercise on Lake Peipus without informing Estonia Updated

14.07

Russia plans to take Baltics to International Court of Justice over alleged discrimination

14.07

Estonia's most expensive apartment ever sells for €4 million

14.07

Foragers turn to social media, leaving stores without local blueberries

13.07

Estonia introduces new salary transparency requirements

14.07

Plastic-wrapped cucumbers to disappear from Estonia's stores

03.07

ERR carrying FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, final

10.07

Where to watch the climax of the FIFA world cup

14.07

Estonia–Ukraine drone deal implementation 'begins immediately'

14.07

Medieval ship found in Tallinn traced to Lithuanian builders

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo