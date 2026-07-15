Estonian troops join Bastille Day parade in Paris

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) personnel took part in this year's Bastille Day parade before President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Tuesday.

To ensure things ran smoothly on the day, which commemorates the 1789 storming by revolutionaries of the Bastille, a fortress used to incarcerate political prisoners, the EDF soldiers arrived a week early to prepare.

"Wake-up at three or four in the morning and off to rehearse. It certainly hasn't been easy here in this heat, but I believe we have shown a strong fighting spirit," said Lt. Thomas Feliks Nõmmsalu, an officer with the EDF's Kalev Infantry Battalion.

No matter how polished boots and parade drills may be, a little nervous tension always remains.

Estonian personnel at the July 14 parade in Paris. Source: ERR

"Naturally we want to show ourselves, our battalion and our nation only in the best possible light. So I believe there is a slight tremble inside all of us," Nõmmsalu added.

The Paris skies were first adorned with the tricolore courtesy of Patrouille acrobatique, while around 6,700 soldiers, nearly 100 aircraft, 30 helicopters and more than 300 military vehicles took part in the parade.

Beyond the military spectacle, the parade also serves as a demonstration of sovereignty, or L'autonomie stratégique, a doctrine rooted in Gaullist thought.

"Even before Russia launched its senseless war against the Ukrainian state and land, before all the turbulence we now feel, we were thinking about the strategic autonomy of France and Europe. Strategic autonomy means independent analysis, decision-making and action," President Macron said in his speech.

The aerobatic display of the French national colors. Source: ERR

Local Parisians were impressed by the Estonians taking part in the parade, along with the Ukrainians and other nationalities, as well, of course, as their own soldiers.

"This is the most beautiful parade since the Second World War. In addition, my son took part in the parade with the Air and Space Force Academy. We came to see him," said one spectator, Sebastien.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable! I am very proud of France! Our service members represent France really very well. We are very proud today. I have so many emotions watching them, it's amazing!" added another, Anissa.

"This is very emotional for our family. Many members of our family took part. Seeing them participate in the parade, especially on July 14 on the Champs-Élysées, is something very special," reflected two more spectators, Charlotte and Benoit.

President Emmanuel Macron making his Bastille Day speech. Source: ERR

Separately, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) was also in Paris on Tuesday and attended a Macron-hosted Coalition of the Willing meeting, where allies backed a new anti-ballistic missile coalition for Ukraine, pledged more air defenses ahead of winter, and agreed to tighten sanctions on Russia. Estonia also reaffirmed its role in the coalition's military planning, with personnel commitments subject to a Riigikogu vote.

The only blot on the landscape through France's Bastille Day celebrations came late on in the evening, with the semi-final defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup over in the U.S.

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