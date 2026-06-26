X!

Estonian in Paris says heat wave has pushed France into crisis

News
Marina Laikjõe
Marina Laikjõe Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Marina Laikjõe, a guide and tour leader living in Paris, said that the heat gripping France has made daily life and tourism extremely difficult. The biggest concern is still ahead, as the hottest summer months have not yet begun.

Laikjõe is currently in Brittany, usually considered the coolest region of France, but even there temperatures reached 40–41 degrees in recent days.

She said giving tours in Paris has become nearly impossible. The heat has also affected major attractions, and the Louvre has already been forced to close its doors from midday on several days.

"My colleagues say it is practically impossible to work in Paris because it is too hot. People get exhausted, and walking around the city becomes pointless," she said.

Laikjõe said she has also changed the structure of her tours. Instead of long walks, she now makes stops in churches, where the temperature is noticeably lower. "Fortunately, churches in French cities are free and pleasantly cool."

She considers the situation in healthcare the most serious. She said there are fears that the 2003 heat wave, which claimed thousands of lives in France, could repeat itself. Elderly people living alone are especially vulnerable, as many French homes still lack air conditioning. Television channels are urging people to check on their neighbors to ensure no one is left alone in dangerous heat.

Laikjõe said authorities are trying to help by distributing free drinking water on streets and in train stations. At the same time, the heat is affecting transportation. "Everyone boards trains with fear, unsure whether the train will even make it," she said.

Schools are also affected, as the academic year in France lasts until July, and high temperatures make both classes and exams difficult.

But the crisis does not affect only people. "Agriculture is a problem. It is a very big concern. Animals are suffering in extreme heat. Everything is truly in crisis right now," she said. The risk of forest fires is also a major worry.

Laikjõe believes the country was not prepared for such an extensive heat wave. "They hope people will prepare themselves and buy cooling systems," she said, noting that stores have already been emptied of fans and other cooling devices. "They are being ordered in massive quantities from all over the world, and there still aren't enough."

She said the scale of the heat wave has not been taken seriously enough. What makes the situation especially worrying is that the extreme temperatures arrived already in June. "But what will happen in July and August? August is usually the hottest month in France," she said.

Laikjõe believes the heat will also change French vacation habits. While people have traditionally preferred to holiday within France or in Southern Europe, this year more may choose northern destinations. "I do think a smart French person will decide to vacation farther north this time."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Argo Ideon

Source: ERR interview by Märt Treier

Related

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:45

Estonian MoD official: Ukraine's long‑range strikes force hard choices for Russia

16:03

Dozens of churches in Estonia need new roofs, but state support covers only a few

15:19

Justice chancellor urges better prison suicide prevention after inmate deaths

14:53

Gallery: Estonian designer turns museum space into immersive 'LIVING/ROOM'

14:31

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: What is Europe's grand strategy at the end of Pax Americana?

14:20

Estonian in Paris says heat wave has pushed France into crisis

13:38

Tartu city bus, bikeshare fares go up July 1

13:04

27 authors earn this year's top lending payout

12:26

Rare Estonian-made gramophones on display at Järva County museum

11:55

Many Estonian schools struggle to organize swimming lessons

be prepared!

Most Read articles

22.06

Police to relax speed camera fine threshold

25.06

Estonia's top court limits claims for child support overpayments

25.06

Ministry wants better rules for short‑term apartment rentals

25.06

Lost ID cards become invalid after handing them to the police

09:13

Estonians registering SUVs as motorhomes to access lower vehicle registration fee

25.06

Soloist: National opera keeping Estonian singers abroad from performing at home

24.06

Tourists fill Tallinn's Old Town as locals head out of city for midsummer

09:56

Hogweed remains most problematic in Tallinn

30.05

ERR to carry FIFA World Cup 2026 matches live

25.06

Estonian basketball star Henri Veesaar drafted by NBA's Atlanta Hawks

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo