Summer expected to be warmer than average, heatwaves not ruled out

Longer-term forecasts indicate that both July and August will be warmer than average in Estonia, Meteorologist Ele Pedassaar said on Monday.

July may be drier than usual, while August may see more precipitation than average, she said on Raadio 2's morning program.

Overall, however, the meteorologist believes the summer months will be quite similar.

Heatwaves cannot be ruled out this year either. At the end of next week, temperatures may rise above 25 degrees Celsius and in some places approach 30 degrees.

At the same time, Pedassaar stressed that a heat warning is issued only when very warm weather persists for at least three consecutive days.

"If it's warm only briefly, then we all rejoice," the meteorologist added

Looking at the longer term, Pedassaar said "extreme" weather events will become more frequent in summer.

As an example, she pointed to last summer's severe thunderstorms and hail, which in some regions brought down an entire month's worth of rainfall in a short period of time.

"These individual major events are precisely what show that one has to be prepared for more powerful thunderstorms," she said.

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