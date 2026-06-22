X!

Summer expected to be warmer than average, heatwaves not ruled out

News
Warm weather on the beach at Tartu's Anne Canal.
Warm weather on the beach at Tartu's Anne Canal. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Longer-term forecasts indicate that both July and August will be warmer than average in Estonia, Meteorologist Ele Pedassaar said on Monday.

July may be drier than usual, while August may see more precipitation than average, she said on Raadio 2's morning program.

Overall, however, the meteorologist believes the summer months will be quite similar.

Heatwaves cannot be ruled out this year either. At the end of next week, temperatures may rise above 25 degrees Celsius and in some places approach 30 degrees.

At the same time, Pedassaar stressed that a heat warning is issued only when very warm weather persists for at least three consecutive days.

"If it's warm only briefly, then we all rejoice," the meteorologist added

 Looking at the longer term, Pedassaar said "extreme" weather events will become more frequent in summer. 

As an example, she pointed to last summer's severe thunderstorms and hail, which in some regions brought down an entire month's worth of rainfall in a short period of time.

"These individual major events are precisely what show that one has to be prepared for more powerful thunderstorms," she said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Karmen Rebane

Source: R2 Hommik!

watch live on etv

simple news in estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:51

'Key' to Estonia's first IRIS-T missile defense system unit handed over to Air Force

15:13

Defence Forces want to retain right to check civilians' smart devices

15:05

Estonian universities add programs and change admissions rules

14:42

Summer expected to be warmer than average, heatwaves not ruled out

14:34

'Ideal' summer weather forecast for Midsummer's Eve

14:25

Neuromarketing helping reveal secret mechanisms behind purchase decisions

13:58

Rescue Board struggling with lithium battery fires

13:20

Helsinki is main global gateway for Estonian air passengers

12:50

Viscosa Cultural Factory in Hiiumaa showcases art on 4,000 square meters

12:31

Attack drone carrying 5 kilograms of explosives found in south Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:28

Police to relax speed camera fine threshold

21.06

Estonia to become first country to issue ID codes to AI agents

12:31

Attack drone carrying 5 kilograms of explosives found in south Estonia

18.06

Bonfires and concerts: Midsummer events around Tallinn

21.06

Photos: US Marines practice amphibious landing on Estonia's Saaremaa

15:51

'Key' to Estonia's first IRIS-T missile defense system unit handed over to Air Force

10:08

Finland hands Estonian gang members prison sentences

21.06

Gallery: Van Gogh immersive exhibition opens in Tallinn's Telliskivi Updated

21.06

Tallinn to offer €20 million toward private Lasnamäe pool development

15:05

Estonian universities add programs and change admissions rules

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo