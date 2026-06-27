Estonia spared Europe's worst heat, but hotter days still ahead

While Estonia has escaped the worst of the heat wave gripping much of Europe, hot weather and thunderstorms are still in the forecast as temperatures climb in the coming days.

The Estonian Weather Service (EWS) has issued level 1 weather warnings for thunderstorms across the country as rising temperatures could fuel scattered severe weather expected Sunday evening and overnight into Monday, particularly in Northern Estonia.

Daytime highs are forecast to reach up to 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday, remaining in the upper 20s in the days to follow, with slightly cooler conditions along parts of the coast.

The four-day forecast as of June 27, 2026. Source: Estonian Weather Service

While no fire restrictions have been issued, fire hazard levels are expected to increase across much of the country by Monday, reaching moderate to high levels before rain forecast later next week eases conditions.

Under a yellow, or level 1, warning, people are advised to monitor the forecast, remain alert and exercise caution during outdoor activities.

Level 1 thunderstorm warnings issued for Sunday, June 28 overnight into Monday, June 29, 2026. Source: Estonian Weather Service

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