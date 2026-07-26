Ministry of Defense opposed to restoring special pensions for EDF personnel

The Ministry of Defense has urged the government to reject a bill restoring special pensions for career service personnel, warning it would spur early retirement.

The pension scheme was scrapped more than six years ago, with the ministry saying reinstating it would not improve retention and would burden the state budget.

In an explanation given to ERR, the ministry stated that the option of receiving an active service pension at an earlier age has been leading to experienced career military personnel quitting the military before reaching the maximum service age.

"If pension eligibility begins at the age of 50, long-serving officers and non-commissioned officers often leave five to 15 years before reaching the actual maximum service age (55, 60 or 65). The data show that those who retire on an active service pension before reaching the age limit account for an average of 15 percent of all departures, or around 45 people a year," said Roland Murof, deputy head of the ministry's strategic communications department.

Whereas the average retirement age for most civilians is 64, in the Estonian Defense Forces it is 53.

"Our objective cannot be to encourage early departures in a situation where abolishing the special pension has not actually reduced recruitment – for example, the number of former conscripts entering active service has in fact doubled compared with 2018," Murof added.

In order to retain personnel, the Ministry of Defense has been investing in salaries paid during service.

"In 2025, we increased the basic pay of career military personnel by an extraordinary 11 percent, and by nearly 14 percent for career positions. When you add the recently introduced length-of-service bonuses – 10 percent after 10 years of service, 15 percent after 15 years, and 20 percent after 20 years – along with other supplements, many people's income has increased by more than 40 percent," Murof said. However, the considerable cost of special pensions would mean cuts to these pay measures would have to happen.

The state already spends more than €30 million a year on active service pensions, while the estimated cost over the next 10 years is nearly €470 million. Murof stressed that every additional million euros would come directly at the expense of real defense capabilities, including equipment and ammunition.

The ministry also acknowledged that the social guarantees available to those who have served on operations require a much more comprehensive approach, particularly since mental health disorders may emerge after service is over.

"Restoring a universal lifelong active service pension is neither an appropriate nor a proportionate measure for reducing these risks, as it is not directly linked to a specific health impairment or need for assistance. These people need real, personalized medical support and treatment, which an automatic special pension cannot replace in any way," Murof went on.

Finally, Murof pointed out that Estonia's pension system differs fundamentally today from the status quo when the special pensions were originally introduced.

"Today's flexible, three-pillar pension system and freedom of investment allow people to decide for themselves how to save a part of their income for the future. The higher and more competitive a career service member's current salary is, the better their personal opportunities to plan financially for old age without having to rely on a rigid early state pension," Murof concluded.

The bill to restore the special pensions had been introduced by cross-party MPs Meelis Kiili (Reform), Leo Kunnas (EKRE), Alar Laneman (independent), Peeter Tali (Eesti 200), Vladimir Arhipov (Center), Enn Eesmaa (independent), Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform), and Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE). Of these, Kiili, Kunna and Laneman are retired high-ranking EDF officers.

The government abolished the special pensions for EDF personnel, prosecutors, and Police and Border Guard officers for people entering service after January 1, 2020, with the change taking effect on that date.

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