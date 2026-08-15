Reform Party wants former EKRE MP as next Riigikogu Defense Committee chair

The coalition Reform Party has proposed a former Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP as next chair of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, Postimees reported .

The move if successful may help the now-minority Reform-Eesti 200 coalition get votes passed at the Riigikogu.

The MP, Leo Kunnas, now sits as an independent, and Reform's secretary general, Kristo Enn Vaga, told Postimees his name had been discussed favorably.

However, Vaga said, Kunnas has not formally been agreed on within the party as candidate for the next Riigikogu Defense Committee chair to replace Kalev Stoicescu, who stepped down this week.

"He has served as deputy chair, has said he will not run for anything else, and his work there would be guided not by political interests but by national defense interests," Vaga said, noting it is not yet known whether Kunnas would agree to run for the post.

Kristo Enn Vaga. Source: Arp Müller/ERR

That a former EKRE member has been floated for the role by Reform – the parties were very much at loggerheads when EKRE was in office 2019–2021 – is likely the result of the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition now being a minority government; courting Kunnas could mean he will vote with the government on the state budget come autumn, and on other key matters.

Additionally, the current composition of the Defense Committee is such that electing a coalition MP to the post could prove complicated, while as noted Kunnas has served as deputy chair in any case. He is also a retired military officer.

The vote on the new Defense Committee chair is to take place on September 14, after parliament has reconvened from its summer break.

Kalev Stoicescu announced Sunday evening he was quitting Eesti 200, and he is stepping down as Defense Committee chief as well.

His departure and that of Meelis Kiili from the Reform Party a day later left the coalition with 50 seats at the 101-seat Riigikogu; Kiili himself told Postimees that Kunnas would make a good candidate for the Defense Committee job.

Other important votes coming up include the presidential election ballots on September 2 and 3; there are 20 independent MPs at the Riigikogu now, making them a significant demographic within parliament – 68 or more votes are required to elect a head of state.

The original Postimees piece is here.

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