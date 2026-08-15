X!

Reform Party wants former EKRE MP as next Riigikogu Defense Committee chair

News
Leo Kunnas (EKRE).
Leo Kunnas (EKRE). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The coalition Reform Party has proposed a former Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP as next chair of the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, Postimees reported.

The move if successful may help the now-minority Reform-Eesti 200 coalition get votes passed at the Riigikogu.

The MP, Leo Kunnas, now sits as an independent, and Reform's secretary general, Kristo Enn Vaga, told Postimees his name had been discussed favorably.

However, Vaga said, Kunnas has not formally been agreed on within the party as candidate for the next Riigikogu Defense Committee chair to replace Kalev Stoicescu, who stepped down this week.

"He has served as deputy chair, has said he will not run for anything else, and his work there would be guided not by political interests but by national defense interests," Vaga said, noting it is not yet known whether Kunnas would agree to run for the post.

Kristo Enn Vaga. Source: Arp Müller/ERR

That a former EKRE member has been floated for the role by Reform – the parties were very much at loggerheads when EKRE was in office 2019–2021 – is likely the result of the Reform-Eesti 200 coalition now being a minority government; courting Kunnas could mean he will vote with the government on the state budget come autumn, and on other key matters.

Additionally, the current composition of the Defense Committee is such that electing a coalition MP to the post could prove complicated, while as noted Kunnas has served as deputy chair in any case. He is also a retired military officer.

The vote on the new Defense Committee chair is to take place on September 14, after parliament has reconvened from its summer break.

Kalev Stoicescu announced Sunday evening he was quitting Eesti 200, and he is stepping down as Defense Committee chief as well.

His departure and that of Meelis Kiili from the Reform Party a day later left the coalition with 50 seats at the 101-seat Riigikogu; Kiili himself told Postimees that Kunnas would make a good candidate for the Defense Committee job.

Other important votes coming up include the presidential election ballots on September 2 and 3; there are 20 independent MPs at the Riigikogu now, making them a significant demographic within parliament – 68 or more votes are required to elect a head of state.

The original Postimees piece is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:30

Anton Aleksejev: Putin does not know the people he lives among

11:19

Mounting public interest seeing teachers brush up on drone knowledge

10:46

Gallery: Ukrainian children's fairytale art from Kharkiv reaches Estonia

10:32

Reform Party wants former EKRE MP as next Riigikogu Defense Committee chair

10:17

Drone surveillance system starts work on Narva River

10:12

Demand for specialists remains high as Estonia's unemployment falls slightly

09:44

EDF in so-called gap year but active-duty personnel training still not underway

09:34

Estonia's traffic deaths up compared to the same period last year

08:55

Estonian short film earns nod from Hollywood Shortsfest

14.08

Estonian swimmers advance and break record at Euro championships in Paris

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.08

Estonia extends overnight Russia border closures indefinitely

13.08

AirBaltic says it will continue flying from Tallinn

14.08

Construction of new US Embassy building in Tallinn to start next fall

13.08

Baltics' first AI factory to open in Estonia

14.08

Police: more than 50 irregular migrants detained in Estonia claim to be minors

14.08

EDF: Russian mobilization would put pressure on Ukraine and change wider security situation

14.08

Estonians defrauded of €13.2 million in first 6 months of 2026

14.08

Eesti Pank to issue Hiiumaa‑themed €2 coin Updated

14.08

Review. The Cure's Tallinn concert delivered a powerful finale to a packed music summer

14.08

Statistics Estonia adjusts down severity of Estonia's recession

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo