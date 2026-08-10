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Prime Minister on minority government: We need to make compromises to go on

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Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) speaking at a government press conference earlier this year.
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) speaking at a government press conference earlier this year. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
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The government has been operating as a minority administration for a year and must keep seeking compromises to function, Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said.

The Reform-Eesti 200 coalition has now lost its majority after two MPs, one from each governing party, announced Sunday and Monday they were leaving.

Kalev Stoicescu has left Eesti 200 and Meelis Kiili has quit the Reform Party, leaving the coalition with 50 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu.

The development comes ahead of September's presidential election, which hinges on Riigikogu votes, and the autumn state budget process, as well as the March 2027 parliamentary election.

"Estonia now has a minority coalition — it would be straight to say so. Ahead of the upcoming presidential and Riigikogu elections, some MPs have quite the opposition. There is no reason to either sugarcoat or dramatize this," Michal wrote on social media, referring to the coalition as the "opposition."

"We have effectively been working as a minority government for the past year and have managed to make important decisions for Estonia. Among other things, we have been able to pass significantly more decisions and legislation in this format than in previous years — recent data confirms this," Michal added.

This was evidenced by the coalition seeking broader Riigikogu consensus with each of these pieces of legislation, the prime minister said, adding "we will continue to do so — we must seek compromises and cooperate in getting important things done for Estonia. This is not always easy — it is quite difficult — but when seeking a mandate, responsibility for the people of Estonia has been taken, while no one needs the kind of strength that throws the rifle into the bushes when facing the headwind."

Michal said under his watch the government will continue to " hold the line so that Estonia is securely defended, our prosperity turns to growth, nature remains clean, our vision is future-oriented, and liberal democracy and freedom are held in high regard," adding fighting for this " is the right thing to do — not because it is easy or free from criticism," Michal said.

Kalev Stoicescu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Kalev Stoicescu, chair of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said he is leaving Eesti 200 after a long period of soul-searching about his political future. He stepped down from the party board in February 2024 and did not run in the October 2025 local elections. He said plans to remain in politics and run in the next Riigikogu elections but has not yet accepted any offers from other parties, though he has been linked to the non-parliamentary Parempoolsed.

Meelis Kiili said his views on national defense and security had increasingly diverged from Reform's policies. He will remain as an independent MP at the Riigikogu, who now number nearly 20.

As for the actual opposition, who are now in the majority, Michal noted they should also take responsibility. "Leadership decisions in difficult times are harder to bear than to criticize. If you are ready to take on the responsibility instead of the big talk — then do so, take the responsibility," the head of government added.

Social Democrats (SDE) chair Lauri Läänemets said it was Michal's ejection of his party from the coalition in March last year which ultimately led to the current minority situation, adding his party will not back Reform in the fall's state budget voting. At the same time, he said next month's presidential election was more important than a motion of no-confidence in the current government or its leader.

Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) said this was merely the beginning of the coalition's eventual collapse, claiming Reform Party members are discussing replacing Michal as prime minister, while Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart said the coalition may already be negotiating with independent MPs to secure votes.

Minister of Defense and Reform Party deputy chair Hanno Pevkur told ERR Monday the coalition will continue to function, adding a vote of no-confidence would need to be brought, and pass, to change that.

Michal also noted the period 2009-2011 when Andrus Ansip (Reform) led a minority coalition: "For several years, in fact. And that was during an economic crisis and the successful transition to the euro."

A minimum of 68 votes are required at the Riigikogu presidential ballots on September 2-3 to elect a new head of state. If this does not happen the process moves to the regional electoral college.

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Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

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