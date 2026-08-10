Parties split over Madise's presidential bid and alleged role conflict

EKRE chairman Martin Helme says Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise's candidacy could lead to the election result being challenged in court. Representatives of Reform, the Social Democrats, and Isamaa, however, see no potential legal problems.

Social Democratic Party deputy chairman Tanel Kiik said the constitution does not prohibit high‑ranking state officials from running for president.

"There are very clear criteria — one must be at least 40 years old, an Estonian citizen by birth, and not in active service — but there are no disqualifying criteria for the Chancellor of Justice," Kiik said.

Madis Timpson. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

Madis Timpson of the Reform Party, who chairs the Riigikogu's legal affairs committee, said that in a democratic country one must have the right to run for office even while holding another high state position.

"The Chancellor of Justice Act does not list running for president as a basis for ending the mandate, but in my view it doesn't need to. Our constitution resolves this nicely in paragraph 84, which states that upon assuming office, the president's mandates in all elected positions end," Timpson said.

Isamaa faction chairman Helir‑Valdor Seeder also believes there are no legal issues, noting that no candidate has ever had to resign from their position in order to run.

"To be a presidential candidate — Estonian legislation does not require a person to step down from their post or suspend their duties. The other question is what each candidate thinks, what public opinion is, and what politicians expect," Seeder said.

Lavly Perling. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Parempoolsed chair Lavly Perling said parties must first reach consensus, because the president is the head of national defense, the guardian of the constitution, and the representative of the state.

"Turning this immediately into a question of whether Ülle Madise must step aside or not — stop! Politicians must do their job, the prime minister's party must lead the process, and the opposition must clearly state whether it wants the president to be elected in the Riigikogu," Perling said.

Attorney‑at‑law and former Chancellor of Justice Allar Jõks said there are no legal problems, but politicians have not properly managed the election process. The Chancellor of Justice must follow the requirements of her office while running, so she cannot be tied to any party. According to Jõks, Madise would need the broadest possible support to run.

"There must be enough signatures, because otherwise the situation becomes one where the Chancellor of Justice goes knocking on the doors of different factions asking whether they would give her votes, promising this or that. I say that would be prohibited," Jõks said.

The nomination of presidential candidates begins already the week after next.

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