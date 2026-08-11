Universities propose TalTech Rector Tiit Land for president

Estonian university and academic leaders have endorsed TalTech Rector Tiit Land for president, saying his academic leadership and international experience make him a strong candidate.

The rectors of Estonia's universities, Universities Estonia Secretary General Hanna Kanep and Estonian Academy of Sciences President Mart Saarma said in a letter to the Riigikogu that Tallinn University of Technology Rector Tiit Land, who is able to look beyond day-to-day politics, would be a suitable candidate for president.

"Estonia faces choices whose impact will extend far beyond a single election cycle. Our security environment has changed. Estonia's population is aging and shrinking. Competition for talent and investment is growing. Technology and artificial intelligence are reshaping the economy, education and society. At the same time, we must preserve the Estonian language and culture, strengthen our defense capabilities and maintain public trust in Estonia as a democratic state," the appeal said.

According to the academic leaders, at a time like this Estonia needs a president who combines knowledge, statesmanship and a forward-looking perspective and is able to look beyond day-to-day politics.

"A president who understands that a small country's greatest strength is its people. A president who values knowledge, education and culture and understands their importance to Estonia's independence. A president who is accustomed to international engagement but for whom Estonia's interests always come first. A president who can speak with entrepreneurs and researchers, teachers and young people, cultural figures and members of the Defense Forces. And a president who knows how to listen as well as speak," the authors of the letter added.

"In our view, Tiit Land has all the qualities needed to be such a president. His greatest strength is his extensive experience as a researcher and university leader. He has studied and worked as a researcher both in Estonia and abroad, served as rector of Tallinn University and currently heads Tallinn University of Technology. For years, he has championed the development of higher education, research and innovation," the authors of the letter said.

President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis greet Tiit Land and his wife Kadri Land at the president's Independence Day reception. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

"Tiit Land's calm leadership style and track record, extensive international experience and broad-based public trust give him the qualities needed to be a president for all of Estonia. He does not represent narrow interest groups or the divisions of day-to-day politics, but rather the values on which our country rests: education, knowledge, responsibility, freedom and cooperation," the appeal said.

Land's supporters believe that as president he could strengthen trust in society, support Estonia's long-term development and serve as a dignified head of state at a time when the country needs both a sense of security and a forward-looking mindset.

The letter was signed by University of Tartu Rector Toomas Asser, Estonian Academy of Arts Rector Hilkka Hiiop, Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre Rector Ivari Ilja, Estonian University of Life Sciences Rector Ülle Jaakma, Universities Estonia Secretary General Hanna Kanep, Tallinn University Rector Priit Reiska, Estonian Academy of Sciences President Mart Saarma and former Tallinn University Rector Tõnu Viik.

Land: I would be a neutral president

Tiit Land wrote on social media that he had been approached about running for president of Estonia.

"I have given it serious thought and am prepared to run if I am nominated. I am encouraged by my extensive leadership experience and profile in the education and research community. I have studied and worked abroad and am no stranger to international engagement," Land said.

"To use a chemistry term, I am neutral when it comes to the presidency. I am not the candidate of any one political party. The office of president requires sufficiently broad trust. If members of the Riigikogu believe that my experience and values could benefit Estonia in this role, I am prepared to take on that responsibility," the TalTech rector added.

Center Party head rushes to endorse Land

"Tiit Land is a very strong potential presidential candidate. His strengths include both his academic background and his political neutrality. As we have seen with Alar Karis, a scientific, or even scientist-like, approach has proved substantive and constructive in making sense of what is happening in the world," the Center Party chairman said in a social media statement less than half an hour after Land confirmed he was prepared to run.

According to Kõlvart, Land has tended to offer practical solutions rather than express ideological positions on societal issues.

"He is certainly capable of bringing together people with very different views and worldviews, which is very important for the next president. His experience outside Estonia has given him valuable experience in international relations, while his long tenure as rector of both Tallinn University and Tallinn University of Technology is a sign of strong leadership skills."

Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Kõlvart also expressed hope that Land's participation in debates among potential presidential candidates would make the presidential election process more substantive and dignified.

Land is not, however, an official presidential candidate at this stage, but a potential candidate for nomination. The support of 21 MPs is required to nominate a presidential candidate in the Riigikogu.

Key dates:

• Aug. 21-24: Candidate nominations

• Sept. 2: First round of voting in the Riigikogu

• Sept. 3: Second and third rounds of voting in the Riigikogu, if necessary

The article was updated to add comments from Tiit Land and Mihhail Kõlvart.

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