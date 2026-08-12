55 signatures and counting for Ülle Madise's presidential bid; parties meet with Land, Madise

Isamaa and Center Party held meetings with a potential presidential candidate, TalTech Rector Tiit Land on Wednesday. Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise will meet Isamaa, Center Party and Social Democrats on Monday.

Center Party representatives will meet Madise on Monday, party communications chief Andres Kalvik said. The Social Democrats have also scheduled a meeting for the same day, confirmed party communications head Ann‑Marii Nergi. Madise will also meet with Isamaa.

Riigikogu deputy speaker Toomas Kivimägi (Reform Party) said that collecting signatures for Madise began at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, and she currently has 55.

Riigikogu esimees Lauri Hussar Ülle Madise kandidatuurile häält andmas Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Those who have signed include members of the Reform Party, Estonia 200 and Social Democratic factions. Kivimägi noted that signatures from Isamaa are not expected yet, as they want to meet the potential presidential candidate before deciding.

"From the standpoint of candidacy, this does not hinder anything, because 21 signatures is the minimum," he added. Kivimägi said Isamaa and the Centre Party have until August 21 to give signatures supporting Madise's candidacy.

Kivimägi said his goal is to gather more than 51 signatures by Wednesday evening. "I admit this is not the number needed to be elected in parliament, but getting 51 signatures in a little more than 24 hours is, in my view, quite an impressive statement," he said.

Kivimägi emphasized that he is not convinced whether Isamaa is ready to support any particular presidential candidate in parliament. "Perhaps that will change," he added.

Tiit Land meeting with the Riigikogu Isamaa faction on Wednesday. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Isamaa met Tallinn University of Technology Rector Tiit Land on Wednesday afternoon.

Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu said in an interview that the meeting with Land was genuine and honest. "On Monday we will meet with Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, this time already in the role of a candidate," he added.

Reinsalu said that once Monday's meeting with Madise has taken place, all the most significant candidates will have been heard. After that, Isamaa can make its decision.

Land said that various topics were discussed at the meeting. "We talked a great deal about family policy," he noted. In Land's view, one of the most important issues right now is population decline. "I would do whatever it takes to reverse that trend," he added.

"The proposal from university rectors and the president of the Academy of Sciences for parliament to consider rector Tiit Land for the presidency is a serious signal both to society and to members of the legislature," Isamaa chair Urmas Reinsalu wrote Tuesday on social media. Reinsalu praised Land's readiness to take on presidential responsibility.

The suggestion for Tallinn University of Technology Rector Tiit Land to run for president was made by the rectors of Estonia's universities, Secretary-General of the Rectors' Council Hanna Kanep and President of the Academy of Sciences Mart Saarma.

"I have thought about this seriously and am ready to run if I am nominated. My long leadership experience and recognition in the education and research field encourage me. I have studied and worked abroad, and international communication is not foreign to me," Land wrote Tuesday on social media.

"Using a chemical term, I am neutral for the presidency. I am not a candidate of any single party. The role of president requires sufficiently broad trust. If members of the Riigikogu find that my experience and values could be useful for Estonia in this role, then I am ready to accept that responsibility," added the current rector of Tallinn University of Technology.

The Riigikogu Council of Elders on 11 August. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Center Party to form its position after meetings

On Tuesday, the Center Party board met with members of its Riigikogu faction to discuss how to proceed in the presidential election, faction chair Lauri Laats said. They planned to meet with Tiit Land and also wished to speak with Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise.

"We discussed and mapped out where we stand and what possible steps we could take," Laats said. On Wednesday at 15:30 there was a scheduled meeting with Tiit Land. "If additional candidates emerge, we will of course meet with them as well," Laats noted.

Laats said parties have previously met Madise in her role as chancellor of justice, but not as a potential presidential candidate. "We do not know what her vision of the presidency is or how she sees herself in that role," he added.

Once the Center Party chooses its presidential candidate, the party council must be convened. "The board will make a proposal, and the faction will form its position based on that," Laats said. He noted that every Riigikogu member, including Center Party MPs, is free in their vote and will make their decision at the ballot box according to their conscience.

The article has been updated on 12 August with information on the status of signature collection in support of Ülle Madise's candidacy and participants' comments after Isamaa meeting with Tiit Land.

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