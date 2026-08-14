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Land gains ground with independent MPs in bid for presidential nomination

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TalTech rector Tiit Land met with independent MPs Friday about his potential presidential election run. August 14, 2026.
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TalTech rector Tiit Land says a meeting with the Riigikogu's independent MPs may have boosted his chances of securing a nomination in Estonia's presidential race.

Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) rector Tiit Land met with the MPs on Friday, as interest in nominating him for president of Estonia has continued to grow.

According to the rector, former Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) MP Leo Kunnas had indicated following the meeting that Land had his support.

MP Kalev Stoicescu, who recently quit the coalition Eesti 200, said Land could secure the 21 signatures needed to formally nominate him. He described Land and Justice Chancellor Ülle Madise as equally strong candidates.

"I welcome the fact that we can choose between not one but two candidates," he said. "I'm entitled to my own opinion, just like anyone else."

Stoicescu said MPs asked Land about topics ranging from his potential presidential New Year's Eve address and Estonia's Nordic alignment to how he would respond if war reached the country.

After asking how to better encourage more young people to study in STEM fields, Stoicescu praised Land's idea of encouraging more young men into STEM, given that the future is closely tied to those fields.

Education policy, the MP noted, ultimately has implications for family policy as well.

Undecided for now

Stoicescu said he plans to ask Madise similar questions at their meeting on Monday. He said Land could thrive as president, but for now just needs time to get used to the media attention.

"I wish both candidates good luck," he added.

TalTech rector Tiit Land met with independent MPs Friday about his potential presidential election run. August 14, 2026. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Tõnis Mölder, another unaffiliated MP, called Friday's meeting meaningful. He said Land laid out his vision for tackling social problems facing the country, and they also discussed the records of Estonia's previous heads of state.

He believes Land would need sound expert counsel on security and justice policy.

MPs also asked pointed questions about Land's past.

"The personal and difficult questions were answered as well," Mölder said, adding that he likewise plans to meet with Madise before deciding which potential candidate to support.

'I'm confident in myself'

Land said the smaller group Friday made the meeting more productive than talks with the Riigikogu's parliamentary groups. "When there are fewer people, it's easier to connect," he acknowledged.

He said independent MP Enn Eesmaa asked about the "skeletons in his closet," which Land considered a natural question for someone seeking the presidency.

The TalTech rector said domestic and foreign policy are equally important, but he believes Estonians also expect a president who is visibly present.

"Personally, I feel confident in myself," Land said.

The Riigikogu will convene to elect the next president of Estonia on September 2, with candidates to be formally nominated August 21–24.

Click here to read more about various potential candidates in this yea

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