Who wants to be Estonia's next president?

As the September presidential election fast approaches, several names have emerged as potential candidates to succeed Alar Karis. ERR News outlines those who want to run and those who do not.

Estonia's presidents are elected by the members of the Riigikogu, not the public, and a two-thirds majority – 68 of 101 votes – is needed to secure victory. Parties must work together to find a joint candidate, which has proved easier said than done in the past.

The current two-party coalition does not have enough votes to elect a president by itself, so it must work with the opposition parties.

Possible candidates are often floated in the media by politicians before their party has agreed to back the nominee – let alone multiple parties – or the candidate has even agreed to run.

The names put forward in the media so far cannot officially be referred to as candidates yet, as the formalization process takes place August 21-24. Regardless of how popular a figure may be, they have to give their consent to run first.

With those caveats in mind, here are the four women and eight men who have so far been talked about as the potential next president.

Not running

Alar Karis, 68

Alar Karis at the Estonian Defense Forces parade in Rapla on June 23, 2026. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Incumbent president Alar Karis announced during his Victory Day speech on June 23 that he would not be running for a second term, ending months of speculation.

Karis cited family as the reason he did not want to continue in the role.

Publicly announced candidates

Riho Ühtegi, 62

Riho Ühtegi. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Riho Ühtegi is a retired major general, former commander of the Defense League (Kaitseliit), as well as a former intelligence and special ops command chief.

His candidacy has been proposed by five public figures: Composer Sven Grünberg, businessman Hugo Osula, entrepreneur and filmmaker Kris Taska, actor and director Hendrik Toompere and political analyst Raivo Vare. They say he would be an honest, straightforward leader with strong security and crisis-management experience.

Ühtegi describes himself as a conservative with an emphasis on national unity and constitutional oversight, not foreign policy.

The opposition Isamaa party has met with him to discuss his candidacy.

Mart Helme, 76

EKRE leader Martin Helme (right) and party co-founder and 2026 presidential elections candidate Mart Helme (background). Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

Founder and vice-chair of the opposition Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and a former interior minister, Helme has publicly declared he is willing to run and is his party's official candidate.

Publicly proposed but not given consent

Ülle Madise, 51

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Madise is a long-serving Chancellor of Justice. She is seen by many analysts as the strongest candidate to have emerged. The Reform Party and the Social Democrats (SDE) have said they would support Madise if she agrees to run. Early on this month, Madise said she had not given her consent to run, however. Isamaa and Center criticized the SDE's public announcement as premature.

Indrek Laul, 58

Indrek Laul. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Laul is CEO of the Estonia Piano Factory, a high-end piano maker. He was this week nominated by 30 public figures including artists, academics, and business leaders. Supporters say he embodies balance, broad-mindedness, and the ability to unite Estonia's diverse sectors. Isamaa has met with him already. This is the third time Laul's name has been mentioned in connection with a presidential candidacy, though he has never run before.

Name floated, may be interested

Jonatan Vseviov, 44

Jonaton Vseviov. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Foreign Ministry Secretary General and a former ambassador to the US, Vseviov says he is fully focused on his current role and not pursuing "side adventures," though has also tempered this by launching a public social media account, and gave a lengthy profile interview (link in Estonian). Isamaa for one said at the time of writing it would not be meeting with him, as he had not expressed interest.

Kersti Kaljulaid, 56

Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR

A former President of Estonia (2016–2021). Her name was suggested by Reform's Prime Minister Kristen Michal and MP Eerik-Niiles Kross, from the same party. Michal noted that he thought the next head of state should be a woman, though no one has reportedly directly discussed the idea with her. Sources close to Kaljulaid say no politicians have approached her directly on the matter. She was ousted from her position as head of the Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) in April.

Names floated in the media

Riina Kionka, 65

Riina Kionka. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr

Senior diplomat Riina Kionka, a former Ambassador to NATO, has not been approached by any party and has said she does not wish to comment on domestic political matters while serving in the EU. Her name surfaced in the context of a Reform–SDE dispute back in March when SDE chair Lauri Läänemets accused Reform of quietly pushing Kionka as a candidate while denying responsibility; SDE's Tanel Kiik had first publicly mentioned her name in this context. Läänemets later apologized to Kionka and President Karis for being "drawn into intrigues." Reform denied making any formal proposal, though Kiik then produced a text message from Reform's Secretary General Kristo Enn Vaga which suggested Kionka's name.

Jüri Luik, 59

Jüri Luik. Source: Marko Mumm/ICDS

A former Minister of Defense and NATO ambassador, Luik has reportedly ruled himself out of being a presidential candidate. His name had been floated in broader presidential speculation in the spring, as it had been in 2021 too.

Matti Maasikas, 59

Matti Maasikas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

A senior Estonian diplomat, currently Estonia's ambassador to the EU. His name was mentioned as a possible candidate along with Kionka and Luik.

Maive Rute, 60

Maive Rute. Source: Liis Seljamaa/ERR

Rute is Deputy Director-General of the European Commission's Directorate-General for the Internal Market and Industry and was referenced in the media in the context of the presidential elections in spring. Isamaa has a meeting scheduled with her at the time of writing.

Presidential election key dates:

August 21 – registration open for formal nomination of candidates.

August 24 – registration for candidates closes.

September 2 – first round of Riigikogu voting.

September 3 – second and third rounds of Riigikogu voting.

If these Riigikogu ballots do not produce a new head of state, the process moves to a regional electoral college, which convenes in Tallinn. If this draws a blank too, the process goes back to the Riigikogu for voting. If all else fails, the final say on candidate(s) goes to the Riigikogu Council of Elders, comprising the speaker, the speaker's two deputies, and the heads of all six elected Riigikogu parties (Reform, Eesti 200, SDE, Isamaa, EKRE, Center). The Council of Elders was last resorted to in a presidential election in 2016, when Kersti Kaljulaid was elected president in October of that year. This followed an election process which started in August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!