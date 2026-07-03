Group of prominent Estonians backs Riho Ühtegi for president

A group of well‑known Estonian public figures on Friday proposed retired major general Riho Ühtegi as a candidate in the country's upcoming presidential election, saying Estonia needs a direct, trusted leader with strong security credentials.

Composer Sven Grünberg, entrepreneur Hugo Osula, entrepreneur and filmmaker Kris Taska, actor and director Hendrik Toompere, and analyst Raivo Vare are putting forward Riho Ühtegi as a candidate for Estonia's next president.

According to Vare, Ühtegi himself has agreed to be considered.

"Estonia needs a president who is not the lowest common denominator of party negotiations, but an honest, straightforward and experienced leader whose word carries weight and who is listened to and trusted. We need a head of state who can call things by their proper names and is not afraid to speak about matters as they are," they wrote in a joint statement.

In their view, society today most needs a president who can give a candid assessment of Estonia's current situation and prospects, and who can serve as a moral leader for the people.

"The president must work to restore trust in society and act as a bridge between divided sides. Trust and unity are the foundation of society's ability to withstand crises and threats. The president must have crisis‑management experience and a strong grasp of broad security issues."

They propose Riho Ühtegi as a potential candidate for the presidency.

Victory Day parade in Paide, June 23 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"He is an officer with long experience, who has helped rebuild and establish Defense Forces units, and who led the Defense League at a time when hybrid threats became part of daily life. Ühtegi is considered a respected expert among our allies, a well‑regarded officer in the Defense Forces and Defense League, and he has always been a popular commander among his subordinates. He also has the humor and warmth characteristic of a wise leader.

He is an officer who knows — and has often emphasized — that national defense is not only about weapons and soldiers; it begins with the people's confidence, the preservation of the Estonian language and culture, and honest self‑assessment. He has extensive experience in organizational leadership, establishing order, and international security cooperation."

Riho Ühtegi (62) is an Estonian military officer (retired) with the rank of major general. He served as commander of the Defense League from 2019 to 2023. He has led the Defense Forces' intelligence battalion and commanded the Estonian contingent in Afghanistan. He has also been Estonia's defense attaché in Georgia and commander of the Defense Forces' Special Operations Command.

The Riigikogu will convene to elect the president on 2 September 2026. A candidate may be nominated by at least one‑fifth of the Riigikogu (21 MPs). Candidates must be Estonian citizens by birth and at least 40 years old. Active‑duty military personnel and individuals who have served two consecutive presidential terms may not be nominated. If the Riigikogu fails to elect a president, the electoral college will do so.

Key dates:

August 21–24: candidate nominations

September 2: first round of voting in the Riigikogu

September 3: second and third rounds if needed

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